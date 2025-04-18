Easter egg hunts coming up

Easter is coming and for the kids, that means egg hunts are here.

Here’s a look at some of the egg-citing activities in Keizer and Salem.

Friday, April 18

• Black Light Easter Egg Hunt, 6-8 p.m., Salem Swim and Tennis Club, 4318 Lone Oak Road S.E. Free and open to all ages.

Saturday, April 19

• Community Family Fun Day, 9-11 a.m., with egg hunts by age group, Church on the Hill, 2105 Keizer Road N.E.

• Community Easter Egg Hunt, 10 a.m., Keizer Christian Church, 6945 Wheatland Road N.E. Children age 0-12 welcome to hunt. Information: 503-393-6843.

• Easter Fest 2025, 11 a.m., give-away at Salem Riverfront Park. Must register to participate. Visit The River Church on Facebook for a link to sign up.

• Keizer’s Best Easter Egg Hunt, 12 noon, Empower ATA Martial Arts, 3844 River Road N. Registration information at https://tinyurl.com/mruxa2ww.

• Community Easter Egg Hunt, 12-1:30 p.m., Chalmers Jones Park, 930 Chemawa Road N., sponsored by Lakepoint Church. More information: 503-569-6748.

• Deepwood Egg Hunt, 1-3 p.m., 1116 Mission St. S.E., Salem. Family tickets on sale, visit Deepwoodmuseum.org online for a link.

Sunday, April 20

• Easter Egg Hunt 2025, 10 a.m.-12 noon, Keizer Community Fields, 1900 Chemawa Road.

