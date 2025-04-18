Keizer churches set services to observe Easter

Keizer churches will offer messages of hope and renewal in Easter services this Sunday, April 20, as the Christian holy day marks the Resurrection of Jesus on the third day after the crucifixion.

Following are the times of Easter Sunday services provided by Keizer churches. All services are on Sunday, April 20, unless otherwise noted.

• Church on the Hill – 9:45 a.m. and 11:30 a.m., 2105 Keizer Road N.E. Also scheduled: Family Fun Day, 9-11 a.m. Saturday, April 19.

• Countryside Christian Church – 9 a.m. and 10 a.m., 5775 McLeod Lane N.E.

• Crossroads Fellowship – 7:45 a.m., 9 a.m., 10:30 a.m., 4505 River Road N. Children’s ministry at 9 and 10:30 a.m. followed by a glow in the dark egg hunt.

• Dayspring Fellowship – 11 a.m., 1755 Lockhaven Drive N.E.

• John Knox Presbyterian Church – 10:30 a.m., 452 Cummings Lane N.

• Keizer Christian Church – 10 a.m., 5945 Wheatland Road N. Also scheduled: egg hunt at 10 a.m. April 19; Maundy Thursday service at 7 p.m. April 17.

• Keizer Church of Christ – 10:45 a.m., 5405 Ridge Drive N.E.

• Keizer Clear Lake United Methodist – 10 a.m., 7920 Wheatland Road N.

• Keizer Community Church – 11 a.m., 380 Churchdale Ave. N.

• Lakepointe Community Church – 10 a.m., 2856 Broadway St. N.E.

• Salem Mennonite Church – 10:45 a.m., 1045 Candlewood Drive N.E.

• St. Edward Catholic Church – 8:15 a.m. early Mass in English, 10:30 a.m. family Mass in English, 12:30 p.m. Misa en Español. Also scheduled: Easter Vigil Mass, 8-10 a.m. Saturday, April 19.

• TrueLife Church of the Nazarene, 11 a.m., followed by an Easter egg hunt, 4855 Bailey Road N.E.