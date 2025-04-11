Opening night arrives for Keizer’s ‘Drinking Habits’

It’s curtain time!

“Drinking Habits,” the new production of Keizer Homegrown Theatre, opens Friday, April 11, at the Keizer Cultural Center stage.

The play, a rollicking farce written by Tom Smith, follows the Sisters of Perpetual Sewing who are secretly making wine to keep their convent afloat.

The show is full of zany twists as the surreptitious wine making draws the attention of two reporters who go undercover as a priest and nun, eager to expose the convent’s secret.

Mistaken identities abound, and director Jeff Minden promises that laughs are guaranteed.

Valerie Mozena, Laura Davis, Jennifer Johnson and Cathy Willoughby on stage in rehearsal for the comedy “Drinking Habits,” which opens April 11 in Keizer. (Contributed)

Audiences can expect a fast-paced production and a lot of physical comedy, with the eight characters popping on and off set through five doors and in different combinations. The show features new and veteran Homegrown actors in what Minden describes as “the most ensemble show I’ve ever done.”

Show dates are April 11-13, April 18-20, and April 25-27. Curtain time is 7 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays, with 2 p.m. matinees on Sundays.

General admission is $15. To reserve tickets, visit keizerhomegrowntheatre.org.

Cast members are: Douglas Wentz, Jennifer Johnson, Cathy Willoughby, Valerie Mozena, Laura Davis, Tavis Evans, Robert Condron, Nathalie Reid-Holbrook. Lauren Stenerson is the stage manager.

The cast and crew gather on stage during a dress rehearsal for the comedy “Drinking Habits,” which opens April 11 in Keizer. (Contributed)

