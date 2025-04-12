Keizer School’s online fair aims to keep kids reading

Keizer Elementary School will host an online sale to put books into their students’ hands – at home and in school.

The Follett Book eFair will run from April 28 to May 5.

Families and community members can shop for books for their own home libraries and also donate to the cause.

Jillian Torassa, librarian at the school, said the staff is excited to host the eFair.

“However, not all our families have the financial means to purchase new books for their students,” she said. “By supporting our Book eFair, this is a simple way to make a positive impact in the lives of children in our community.”

To help, people can:

• Buy books on the site. For every dollar, the school will receive 20 percent back as a credit toward more books and resources for their classrooms and libraries.

• Donate directly to the school to help more children participate in the book sale. For information on this, contact [email protected].

• Purchase books online for students and staff off their wish lists.

To participate online, people are urged to visit book-efairs.follettcontent.com and enter the school’s code, ZY419.

Keizer Elementary has a fundraising goal of $1,500.

Torassa noted studies show immediate and long-term benefits for children who have access to books at home.

“Even reading 20 minutes a day has been proven to significantly improve students’ literacy skills,” she said.

Plus, students appreciate the gift of books.

“There’s nothing like seeing a child light up when they hold a new book, excited to dive into a new reading adventure,” Torassa said.