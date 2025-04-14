With new jerseys and hats, ball players join Keizer Little League ceremony

Arran Boyd and his twin brother Bennett yanked off their shirts to then pull on their new Keizer Little League jerseys.

They adjusted their new ball caps.

Then, they were ready for the 2025 season, joining more than 200 other young players.

They made the swap during the opening ceremony for Little League on a baseball-perfect day at Volcanoes Stadium on Sunday, April 13.

Pull together 200 kids of assorted ages, add in siblings, parents and coaches, and you have gleeful chaos.

The players first entered through the pitching complex, getting a Little League sticker and a pack of baseball cards.

Then, it was off to the bleachers and walkways to find their coaches. The coaches carried boxes of jerseys and new baseball caps, setting up shop on the sidewalk or in the stands to conduct the handouts.

The youngest players sometimes had to be coaxed along, clutching mom’s hand or being carried by dad. Pensive looks were common. Other youngsters were more exuberant about the evening.

The older kids were, well, cool. They gathered in knots to chatter away. No parents needed here.

Finally, the call came for teams and coaches to head out onto the ball field. Then, as each team was announced, the players made a dead sprint for the outfield fence. A drone overhead recorded the team entries. A couple of boys eyed whether they could hit it with their mitts, but none tried.

They stood restlessly as Mayor Cathy Clark took the mound for the ceremonial first pitch of the season. She’s clearly better at politics than baseball.

Then, the announcer declared it was time for every player to help kick off the season.

The count came – one, two, three.

“Play ball,” came the shout in unison from players and coaches.

Players and others get a sticker and a pack of baseball cards as they enter Volcanoes Stadium for the opening ceremonies of Keizer Little League on Sunday, April 13. (LES ZAITZ/Keizertimes)

Players and others get a sticker and a pack of baseball cards as they enter Volcanoes Stadium for the opening ceremonies of Keizer Little League on Sunday, April 13. (LES ZAITZ/Keizertimes)

Jayna Goin shows her spirit for the opening ceremonies of Keizer Little League on Sunday, April 13, at Volcanoes Stadium. (LES ZAITZ/Keizertimes)

New caps and jerseys await players in the stands at Volcanoes Stadium ahead of the opening ceremonies of Keizer Little League on Sunday, April 13. (LES ZAITZ/Keizertimes)

Arran Boyd and twin brother Bennett switch into their new jerseys for the Lazer team. They participated in the opening ceremonies of Keizer Little League on Sunday, April 13. The event was at Volcanoes Stadium. (LES ZAITZ/Keizertimes)

Caleb Abernathey gets a little help from mom changing into his new jersey for the Dodgers team. Brother Ryan Abernathey adjusts his new cap. They participated in the opening ceremonies of Keizer Little League on Sunday, April 13. (LES ZAITZ/Keizertimes)

Customers buy raffle tickets during the opening ceremonies of Keizer Little League on Sunday, April 13, at Volcanoes Stadium. (LES ZAITZ/Keizertimes)

Players on the Celts t-ball team line up at Volcanoes Stadium for the opening ceremonies of Keizer Little League on Sunday, April 13 .(LES ZAITZ/Keizertimes)

Each team gets a moment in the spotlight, running onto the field as they were announced during the opening ceremonies of Keizer Little League on Sunday, April 13. The event was at Volcanoes Stadium. (LES ZAITZ/Keizertimes)

Each team gets a moment in the spotlight, running onto the field as they were announced during the opening ceremonies of Keizer Little League on Sunday, April 13. The event was at Volcanoes Stadium. (LES ZAITZ/Keizertimes)

Each team gets a moment in the spotlight, running onto the field as they were announced during the opening ceremonies of Keizer Little League on Sunday, April 13. The event was at Volcanoes Stadium. (LES ZAITZ/Keizertimes)

Owen Nuttbrock is ready for the opening ceremonies of Keizer Little League on Sunday, April 13. The event was at Volcanoes Stadium. (LES ZAITZ/Keizertimes)

Players on the Celts t-ball team participate in the opening ceremonies of Keizer Little League on Sunday, April 13. They are, from left, Avianee Martinez, Bella Lopez, Holden Earley, Jayden Rua and Gianee Martinez.The event was at Volcanoes Stadium. (LES ZAITZ/Keizertimes)

Bella Lopez and Holden Earley, on the Celts t-ball team participate in the opening ceremonies of Keizer Little League on Sunday, April 13. The event was at Volcanoes Stadium. (LES ZAITZ/Keizertimes)

Keizer Mayor Cathy Clarks throws the first pitch during the opening ceremonies of Keizer Little League on Sunday, April 13. The event was at Volcanoes Stadium. (LES ZAITZ/Keizertimes)

With ceremonies complete, a coach turns to the work of getting his Keizer Little League players ready for the season. A little practice followed open ceremonies on Sunday, April 13. The event was at Volcanoes Stadium. (LES ZAITZ/Keizertimes)

NEWS TIP? Send your suggestion or tip to [email protected].

SUBSCRIBE TO OUR DIGITAL NEWS SERVICE: Get around-the-clock access to news about Keizer with a digital subscription to the Keizertimes. It’s secure, is available at $10 a month, and takes just a moment when you go HERE. Your support for local journalism is vital.