Keizer Police Department calls

Police investigations of graffiti in Keizer recently led to one arrest.
A vandal hit buildings and signs in the Keizer Station area.
Spencer Yankus, 19, was arrested by Keizer police on Tuesday, April 2, for two counts of second-degree criminal mischief.
Police are investigating a juvenile in connection with graffiti applied to a local business, the Keizer Police Department reported.
A driver crashed about 2:30 a.m. Sunday, April 6, in the 400 block of North Claggett Court. Jhon Bravo-Bravo, 30, was arrested for DUII, reckless driving and criminal mischief.
Police responded to World Market at Keizer Station on Friday, April 4, regarding a man who had been barred from the business. The suspect was uncooperative with officers but eventually taken into custody. Lincoln Schroeder, 44, and was charged for an earlier theft from Target.
SUNDAY, APRIL 6
2:32 a.m. – Criminal mischief II – crime damage in the 400 Block of Claggett Ct N
2:32 a.m. – Driving under the influence of Intoxicants -misd. in the 400 Block of Claggett Ct N
2:32 a.m. – Reckless driving in the 400 Block of Claggett Ct N
4:54 p.m. – Harassment – physical in the 700 Block of Lost Ln N
5:00 p.m. – Susp – activity in the 4500 Block of 18th Ave NE
11:17 p.m. – Sudden death – body in the 1800 Block of Alder Dr NE
MONDAY, APRIL 7
7 a.m. – Suspicious – activity in the 1100 Block of Mcgee Ct NE
9:23 a.m. – Property – lost in the 4900 Block of Crater Ave N
2:14 p.m. – Theft II – by deception/false pretenses in the 5400 Block of River Rd N
5:01 p.m. – Theft III – shoplifting in the 1100 Block of Mcgee Ct NE
6:52 p.m. – Domestic disturbance – non criminal in the 2300 Block of Woodlawn Ct
7:26 p.m. – Susp activity in the 900 Block of Chemawa Rd NE
TUESDAY, APRIL 8
12:30 p.m. – Criminal trespass II in the 5400 Block of River Rd N
12:30 p.m. – Theft III – shoplifting in the 5400 Block of River Rd N
4:04 p.m. – Incident issued in error in the 4900 Block of Delight St N
7:45 p.m. – Assist rendered – welfare check in the 3800 Block of River Rd N
WEDNESDAY, APRIL 9
1:50 a.m. – Criminal trespass II in the 600 Block of Chemawa Rd NE
1:50 a.m. – Offensive littering in the 600 Block of Chemawa Rd NE
10:24 a.m. – Assist rendered – gov in the 900 Block of Chemawa Rd NE
2:47 p.m. – Fraud use of credit card – (under $1000) in the 900 Block of Chemawa Rd NE
4:39 p.m. – Criminal trespass II in the 3800 Block of River Rd N
THURSDAY, APRIL 10
1:17 a.m. – Rape I in a location on Chemawa Rd N
2:50 a.m. – Mail theft/receipt of stolen mail in the 1300 Block of Juniper St N
3:12 p.m. – Theft II – shoplifting in the 6400 Block of Keizer Station Blvd NE.
6 p.m. – Assist rendered – welfare check in the 600 Block of Burgundy Ave NE
FRIDAY, APRIL 11
3:20 a.m. – Theft III – all other larceny in the 900 Block of Chemawa Rd NE
1:42 p.m. – Other misc. – Crime prevention in the 6400 Block of Keizer Station Blvd NE
SATURDAY, APRIL 12
12:15 a.m. – Harassment – physical in the 4700 Block of Shoreline Dr N
5:40 a.m. – Driving under the influence of Intoxicants -misd. at Cherry Ave NE & Johnson St NE
5:40 a.m. – Impound/tow auto at Cherry Ave NE & Johnson St NE
11:00 p.m. – Criminal trespass II in the 6400 Block of Keizer Station Blvd NE
11:56 p.m. – Incident issued in error in the 900 Block of Chemawa Rd NE
2:34 p.m. – Theft I – of bicycle in the 600 Block of Snead Dr N
3:20 p.m. – Theft III – from building in the 6400 Block of Keizer Station Blvd NE
3:40 p.m. – Property – found in the 1100 Block of Alder Dr NE
4:13 p.m. – Assault IV – simple (misd.) in the 700 Block of Evans St N
SUNDAY, APRIL 13
2:56 a.m. – Criminal trespass II in the 5000 Block of River Rd N
11:15 a.m. – Criminal mischief II – crime damage in the 6400 Block of Keizer Station Blvd NE
11:15 a.m. – Theft III – from motor vehicle in the 6400 Block of Keizer Station Blvd NE
11:15 a.m. – Unlawful entry vehicle – attempt crime in the 6400 Block of Keizer
Station Blvd NE
1:30 p.m. – Criminal mischief II – crime damage in the 5000 Block of Allendale Wy NE
1:30 p.m. – Theft III – from motor vehicle in the 5000 Block of Allendale Wy NE
1:30 p.m. – Unlawful entry vehicle – intent to commit UUMV in the 5000 Block of Allendale Wy NE
2:01 p.m. – Dogs at large in the 5600 Block of Mcclure St N
NOTE: Information is provided by the Keizer Police Department. The agency has removed specific addresses.