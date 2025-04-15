Keizer Police Department calls

Police investigations of graffiti in Keizer recently led to one arrest.

A vandal hit buildings and signs in the Keizer Station area.

Spencer Yankus, 19, was arrested by Keizer police on Tuesday, April 2, for two counts of second-degree criminal mischief.

Police are investigating a juvenile in connection with graffiti applied to a local business, the Keizer Police Department reported.

A driver crashed about 2:30 a.m. Sunday, April 6, in the 400 block of North Claggett Court. Jhon Bravo-Bravo, 30, was arrested for DUII, reckless driving and criminal mischief.

Police responded to World Market at Keizer Station on Friday, April 4, regarding a man who had been barred from the business. The suspect was uncooperative with officers but eventually taken into custody. Lincoln Schroeder, 44, and was charged for an earlier theft from Target.

SUNDAY, APRIL 6

2:32 a.m. – Criminal mischief II – crime damage in the 400 Block of Claggett Ct N

2:32 a.m. – Driving under the influence of Intoxicants -misd. in the 400 Block of Claggett Ct N

2:32 a.m. – Reckless driving in the 400 Block of Claggett Ct N

4:54 p.m. – Harassment – physical in the 700 Block of Lost Ln N

5:00 p.m. – Susp – activity in the 4500 Block of 18th Ave NE

11:17 p.m. – Sudden death – body in the 1800 Block of Alder Dr NE

MONDAY, APRIL 7

7 a.m. – Suspicious – activity in the 1100 Block of Mcgee Ct NE

9:23 a.m. – Property – lost in the 4900 Block of Crater Ave N

2:14 p.m. – Theft II – by deception/false pretenses in the 5400 Block of River Rd N

5:01 p.m. – Theft III – shoplifting in the 1100 Block of Mcgee Ct NE

6:52 p.m. – Domestic disturbance – non criminal in the 2300 Block of Woodlawn Ct

NE

7:26 p.m. – Susp activity in the 900 Block of Chemawa Rd NE

TUESDAY, APRIL 8

12:30 p.m. – Criminal trespass II in the 5400 Block of River Rd N

12:30 p.m. – Theft III – shoplifting in the 5400 Block of River Rd N

4:04 p.m. – Incident issued in error in the 4900 Block of Delight St N

7:45 p.m. – Assist rendered – welfare check in the 3800 Block of River Rd N

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 9

1:50 a.m. – Criminal trespass II in the 600 Block of Chemawa Rd NE

1:50 a.m. – Offensive littering in the 600 Block of Chemawa Rd NE

10:24 a.m. – Assist rendered – gov in the 900 Block of Chemawa Rd NE

2:47 p.m. – Fraud use of credit card – (under $1000) in the 900 Block of Chemawa Rd NE

4:39 p.m. – Criminal trespass II in the 3800 Block of River Rd N

THURSDAY, APRIL 10

1:17 a.m. – Rape I in a location on Chemawa Rd N

2:50 a.m. – Mail theft/receipt of stolen mail in the 1300 Block of Juniper St N

3:12 p.m. – Theft II – shoplifting in the 6400 Block of Keizer Station Blvd NE.