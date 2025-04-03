Artists win in Keizer show with green theme

“Falling in Deep” by Kimberley Vu won Best of Show in the Keizer Art Association’s annual Color Show.

The show spotlights a different color each year, and the 2025 event called for artworks with some element of green.

Among more than 65 entries, Vu’s winning piece was a mixed media work featuring ink, pastels and paint on paper.

In an introduction to her work on saatchiart.com, Vu said she has been exploring abstraction, expressionism and surrealism, and that “most of these works center around the idea of memories, a sense of place, and wonder.”

The association’s next exhibit is the Colored Pencil Show, with a reception set for 2 p.m. Saturday, April 5.

Following are the award-winning entries in the annual Color Show.

Two Dimensional:

First Place: “Emerald Hill” by Nola Pear

Second Place: “Where the Deer Come Down” by Jeanne Bond-Esser

Third Place: “Desert Butterfly” by Bradli Daun

Photography:

First Place: “Colorado High Country” by Karen Aiello

Second Place: “Not Monet” by John Bilinowich

Third Place: “Spring Forward” by Denver Moss

Three Dimensional:

First Place: “Secret Garden” by Hannah Lockwood

Second Place: “Classy Fun” by Jo Aerne

Third Place: “Love Beyond the Door” by Jo Aerne

Youth Art:

First Place: “Ace of Vases” by Keira Lockwood

Judge’s Merit:

“Foxy Loxy” by Vicky Vickery

Best of Show:

“Falling in Deep” by Kimberley Vu

NEWS TIP? Send your suggestion or tip to [email protected].

SUBSCRIBE TO OUR DIGITAL NEWS SERVICE: Get around-the-clock access to news about Keizer with a digital subscription to the Keizertimes. It’s secure, is available at $10 a month, and takes just a moment when you go HERE. Your support for local journalism is vital.