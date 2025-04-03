Coming Up: Art reception, classes, more pack Keizer’s calendar

The opening reception for the Keizer Art Association’s 33rd annual Colored Pencil Exhibition is set for 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, April 5.

The show, which features colored pencil works from local and Northwest artists, runs through April 30 in the association’s gallery, 980 Chemawa Road N.E.

Gallery visitors last year commented on the stunning array of works, some looking as much like a photograph as a drawing. Visitors can vote on their favorites for the People’s Choice Award.

“Route 99,” a drawing by Richard Helmick, garnered first place in the 2024 Colored Pencil Exhibition. Best of Show was a lifelike scene titled “Pelican Pier,” by Pat Jackman. (Contributed/Craig Leaper)

And mark your calendar – Here’s a look at some of the other events coming up in Keizer in the coming week.

Thursday, April 3

• Beginning Tai Chi, 10 a.m., Keizer/Salem Area Seniors Center, 930 Plymouth Drive N.E.

Friday, April 4

• Memorial gathering, 12:30 p.m., Hop Lee gravesite, Claggett Cemetery; followed by book signing and presentation by author Russ Low, grandson of Hop Lee, 3-5 p.m. at Keizer Cultural Center.

• Craft time, 1 p.m., Keizer Community Library.

Saturday, April 5

• Pancake Breakfast, 8 a.m., Keizer/Salem Area Seniors Center, 930 Plymouth Drive N.E.

• Dance at the Keizer/Salem Area Senior Center, 930 Plymouth Drive N.E., 7-10 p.m., with music by Ray Mann & Friends. Cost: $7.

• Rotary Go for the Gold raffle and party, 5:30 p.m., Keizer Event Center. Tickets: $50.

Monday, April 7

• Master Gardener talk and class, 9 a.m., Center 50+, 2615 Portland Road N.E.

• Keizer City Council meeting, 6 p.m., Keizer City Hall, 930 Chemawa Road N.E.

Tuesday, April 8

• Keizer Parks Advisory Board meeting, 6 p.m., Keizer City Hall.

Wednesday, April 9

• Preschool Story Time, Keizer Community Library, Keizer Cultural Center, 980 Chemawa Road N.E.

• Keizer Planning Commission meeting, 6 p.m., Keizer City Hall.

Thursday, April 10

• Bingo, 12:30 p.m., Keizer/Salem Area Seniors, 930 Plymouth Drive N.E.

Sunday, April 13 • Keizer Little League opening event, 3-6 p.m., Volcanoes Stadium.

Neighborhood Meetings:

• Greater Gubser Neighborhood Association – Meets 2nd Tuesday of month, 6:30 p.m., Keizer Civic Center.

• Greater Northeast Keizer Neighborhood Association – Meets 4th Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. Keizer Civic Center.

• Northwest Keizer Neighborhood Association– Meets 3rd Wednesday, 7 p.m., Keizer Civic Center.

• Southeast Keizer Neighborhood Association– Meets 1st Thursday, 6:30 p.m., Keizer Civic Center.

• West Keizer Neighborhood Association– Meets 2nd Thursday, 7 p.m., Keizer Civic Center.

