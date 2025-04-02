At Keizer Fire District, survey shows morale up, turnover down

Morale at the Keizer Fire District has improved dramatically since it was measured four years ago, improving retention and service to the community, a new employee survey reveals.

“I was blown away about how much of it changed,” said Battalion Chief Christina Wilson, who led the survey work.

Fire Chief Ryan Russell was cheered by the results.

“We’re making great improvements,” he said. “We have a lot of potential in our little organization.”

Joe Van Meter, chair of the Keizer Fire District Board, said employee attitudes documented in the survey are important to the community.

“If you have a staff that likes coming to work and want to give back to the community or serve the community, there’s better service,” said Van Meter, who has been on the board 23 years.

An employee survey in 2021 indicated an agency in trouble.

At that time, nine out of 10 employees and volunteers were thinking of leaving the fire district.

The survey found 76% felt burned out from their service and only 8% rated their training as adequate.

An independent assessment done the following year placed some of the blame on then-chief Jeff Cowan.

Described as an absent leader, the report said Cowan often delayed or delegated decisions, and personnel observed him actively ignoring and avoiding problems in an effort to not be held accountable.

Cowan retired in late 2022 and Ryan Russell, who joined the fire district in 2001, was named interim chief. He was appointed permanently the following year, taking over an agency with morale issues among its people.

“They weren’t happy. They weren’t happy at work,” Russell said. “I really think this can be a great place where people can start and finish a career. That was not true in the past.”

Russell and Wilson, who has been with the district 18 years, said retaining staff is key. The new survey shows the fire district is on the right course, they said.

Turnover is down, Wilson said, and the survey shows a marked increase in the share of district staff with no plans to leave or intentions to retire from their Keizer post.

“That is huge. That is all new,” Van Meter said.

“The majority of people say they generally like coming to work,” Wilson said.

Retaining fire crews who gain experience in Keizer is key.

“We want to keep everyone we have,” Wilson said.

Darrell Fuller, president of the Keizer Volunteer Firefighters Association, agreed.

“A big part of this is we will have people stay longer, and that sort of knowledge of the community makes us better able to serve its needs,” he said.

Volunteer service in the district is considered more of an apprenticeship for those who want to become professional firefighters, Fuller noted.

The district, founded in 1948 as an all-volunteer department, now depends more on paid staff.

“Volunteers are no different than paid employees. They want to be valued,” Russell said. Russell said he’s made a determined effort to improve communications throughout the agency. He said he met with each shift to discuss the survey findings ­– and its recommendations. Wilson’s report outlined more work needed on that matter. Ryan Russell, Keizer Fire District chief. (Keizertimes/FILE)

“District officers at all levels must do a better job displaying and enforcing district behavior expectations,” it said. “District officers should work on communicating the ‘why’ more, related to staffing, task delegation and assignments.”

The report indicated fire agency workers “would like more transparent communication and feedback.”

“I own up to some of the shortcomings,” Russell said. “A lot of it comes down to communication and the generational differences.”

He arranged for the district to bring in a communication coach to help address those issues. Work with the coach started recently and will include one-on-one sessions.

The chief and Wilson aren’t surprised by survey’s finding that staff rating of training has jumped.

The district has a new training chief, crews have done more training with other agencies and more instructors have been brought in to teach skills.

Wilson said the district also now is staffed well enough that it can put an engine crew out of service to instead do more hands-on training.

“Overall, they get more hours of training,” Wilson said.

Wilson said another survey is planned later this year. Meantime, the district’s Employee Retention Committee will address recommendations that emerged from the recent survey.

“It is apparent that our organizational change is headed in the right direction,” the report said. “We will continue to work hard on improving the district, the experience of our employees and retention.”

Russell sees the impact of such efforts.

“People are happier at work. That results in them taking the initiative to learn new things, new medical skills, go out and do fire training,” Russell said. “They’re taking the initiative to do extra things that aren’t job requirements.”

