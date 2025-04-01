Batter up! Keizer kids set to start Little League season

Keizer Little League is hosting its season opener at Volcanoes Stadium on Sunday, April 13. The event will run from 3 to 6 p.m. and feature games, concessions, and a first pitch from Mayor Cathy Clark.

“We have at least 230 kids this season, so every team will be represented from T-ball all the way up to juniors,” said Robb Coulter, a Keizer Little League board member.

Parking at the stadium will cost $5. The first 40 players to enter the stadium will get a free water bottle.

After Little League President Shannon Moore’s opening address and Clark’s first pitch, the field will open to children and families.

Kids will have the chance to meet Volcanoes baseball players and take pictures with Crater, the team mascot. A Traeger grill will also be raffled off. Tickets cost $5 per ticket or $10 for three tickets.

Little League games will start in the following days – taking place “all over the district, including the Keizer complex,” Coulter said.

News tip? Contact reporter Riley Ellis: [email protected].

