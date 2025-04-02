Author will talk in Keizer about life of Hop Lee

Author Russ Low will visit Keizer Friday, April 4, as part of a swing through Oregon to discuss his Chinese heritage and the life of his grandfather.

Low has written several books about his family’s history in Oregon and California. His latest, “A Willow Tree Becomes a Forest: The Story of Hop Lee,” looks at the family’s experiences living in Oregon, and particularly the Keizer area.

His grandfather, Low Sun Fook, was known as Hop Lee. He was a prominent business man and farmer who owned hop farmland in Mission Bottom and operated a laundry business.

Low is scheduled to make these stops Friday in Keizer:

• 12:30-1p.m., a visit to the Hop Lee grave at Claggett Cemetery, 389 Bolf Terrace N.

• 3-5 p.m., a book signing and talk at Keizer Cultural Center, 980 Chemawa Road N. Signed books will be available for a $20 donation by cash or check, with proceeds supporting scholarships for nursing students at California State University San Marcos.

On Saturday, April 5, Low will also attend the Qing Ming Festival at Pioneer Cemetery in Salem. Qing Ming is an annual observance honoring one’s ancestors.

The Keizer Heritage Foundation and the Willamette Heritage Center are hosting the visit.

