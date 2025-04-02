Keizer Police Department calls

MONDAY, MARCH 24

6:12 A.M. – Theft III – From Motor Vehicle on Meadowbrook Ct NE

6:12 A.M. – Unlawful Entry Vehicle – Intent to Commit Theft on Meadowbrook Ct NE

6:29 A.M. – Criminal Mischief I – Damage on Ulali Dr NE

6:29 A.M. – Theft I – All Other Larceny on Ulali Dr NE

8:14 A.M. – Incident Issued in Error on Chemawa Rd NE

8:53 A.M. – Suspicious Activity on Northside Dr NE

1:33 P.M. – Assault IV – Simple (Misd.) on 7th Ave NE

1:33 PM – Coercion – Criminal Threats on 7th Ave NE

1:33 PM – Interference with Making Report on 7th Ave NE

2:54 PM – Driving While Suspended/Revoked – Misd. on Chemawa Rd N

2:54 PM – Impound/Tow Auto on Chemawa Rd N

8:15 PM – Sexual Abuse III on Prairie Clover Ave NE

TUESDAY, MARCH 25

3:51 PM – Burglary I on Northview Dr NE

9:05 PM – Rape I on Mistletoe Lp N

9:23 PM – Assault IV on Perry St NE

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 26

4:21 PM – Harassment on Evans St N

6:28 PM – Theft I on Cummings Ln N

THURSDAY, MARCH 27

8:15 A.M. – Criminal Mischief I on 13th Av NE

8:15 A.M. – Theft III on 13th Av NE

10:59 A.M. – Fraud Use of Credit Card on Keizer Station BV NE

3:05 PM – Property – Other on McLeod Ln NE

4:00 PM – Assist Rendered – Public/Civil on Churchdale Ave N

8:21 PM – EDP hold on River Rd NE

FRIDAY, MARCH 28

12:35 A.M. – Parole violation warrant on Juedes Ave N

12:35 A.M. – Resisting arrest – disorderly conduct on Juedes Ave N

12:50 PM – Theft III – of motor vehicle parts/accessories on Dearborn Ave N

3:36 PM – Theft II – from building on Keizer Station Blvd NE

4:30 PM – Suspicious activity on Dearborn Ave NE

4:30 PM – Criminal mischief II – crime damage on Field of Dreams Way NE

4:30 PM – Theft III – from motor vehicle on Field of Dreams Way NE

4:30 PM – Unlawful entry of vehicle – intent to commit theft on Field of Dreams Way NE

8:47 PM – Restraining order violation on Churchdale Ave N

10:16 PM – Suspicious activity on Arleta Ave NE

SATURDAY, MARCH 29

3:51 A.M. – Criminal trespass I on Elizabeth St N

4:49 A.M. – Criminal trespass II on River Rd N

7:11 A.M. – Suspicious activity on Thorman Ave NE

12:27 PM – Theft III – From motor vehicle on Jacobe St NE

12:27 PM – Unlawful entry vehicle – Intent to commit theft on Jacobe St NE

5:00 PM – Theft II – Shoplifting on Keizer Station Blvd NE

7:36 PM – Runaway juvenile/protective custody for other jurisdiction on 10th Ave NE

8:45 PM – Dog as a public nuisance on 13th Ave N

SUNDAY, MARCH 30

12:00 A.M. – Criminal mischief III – crime da.m.age on Brandon Ave NE

3:43 A.M. – Driving under the influence of intoxicants – misdemeanor on Lydia Ave N

3:43 A.M. – Reckless endangering – disorderly conduct on Lydia Ave N

6:05 A.M. – Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle – motor vehicle theft on Chemawa Rd N

1:48 PM – Theft II – from motor vehicle on Weeks Dr NE

1:48 PM – Unlawful entry of a vehicle – intent to commit theft on Weeks Dr NE

2:10 A.M. – Driving under the influence of intoxicants – misdemeanor on Verda Ln NE

Information is provided by the Keizer Police Department. The agency has removed specific addresses and is working to produce a report that includes “in the 100 block ” information for public use.