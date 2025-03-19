Keizer mayor cites goals for 2025: strong economy, with focus on basics

Mayor Cathy Clark mapped out an ambitious agenda for city government in the year ahead, assuring the community “we stayed focused on the basics.”

Clark also reviewed the year’s accomplishments for the city of Keizer in her annual State of the City speech, presented on Tuesday, March 11, at the monthly luncheon of the Keizer Chamber of Commerce.

The mayor ticked off guiding principles “to help us chart our own course for the future.”

She said Keizer gives priority to public safety to insure a “safe, welcoming city.”

Clark described Keizer as aiming for “a strong local economy that supports business and jobs growth” and serving as a “hub for vibrant culture.”

She said Keizer should be “a place of belonging, where everyone has an active role in creating this community we call Keizer.”

Clark described a community with a largely flat population of about 40,000 but with increasing property development – and value. She noted the total value of property in the city in 2014, when she became mayor, was $2 billion. Now, she said, property is valued at $6 billion – and there is more to come.

“We will likely see another substantial bump in real market value,” Clark said. “Keizer continues to be a good investment for residential and business development.”

READ IT: State of the City text

She cited as city accomplishments the addition of security cameras in city parks and license plate readers for the police. She talked of improved city policies, such as governing use of the Keizer Event Center, and improved programs for traffic, neighborhood associations and emergency planning.

Clark said the city has worked to maintain its streets, water service and parks.

“Our environmental division has been particularly successful in engaging with our community to understand and care for our stormwater system as well as do park projects like pollinator gardens, vegetated stormwater facilities as cost effective ways to create healthy and beautiful spaces in our city,” Clark said.

In the year ahead, Clark expects the city to continue to make public safety “job one” by adding more security cameras, expanding evidence storage and recruiting new police officers.

She said the city must work with other local governments to “increase efforts in education, enforcement and treatment as the opioid and fentanyl drug crises continue to take a toll on our families.”

Clark noted Keizer neighborhoods have proven welcoming for transitional housing serving those going through treatment.

“Transitional homes in my neighborhood are good neighbors and their residents often end up volunteering and paying it forward,” she said.

She said the community should expect more discussion about future changes to the urban growth boundary, the invisible line around Keizer that separates developed land from farmland. Under state law, urban growth boundaries are intended to ensure enough land is available to provide room for housing, schools and other features to cover needs for 20 years.

Clark said the city needed to “bring the community into the discussion of the data regarding costs and benefits of our land use and supply and our quality of life.”

She said this was a discussion “the people of Keizer must now have,” noting the council has directed that town halls on the topic be held.

Clark said the city must remain true to its motto regarding pride, spirit and volunteerism.

“It is imperative we stay focused on the basics, ensuring quality and value to the residents,” Clark said. The city needs to be “grounded but not tied down, focused but not short sighted as we continue to create this amazing community.”

NEWS TIP? Send your suggestion or tip to [email protected].

SUBSCRIBE TO OUR DIGITAL NEWS SERVICE: Get around-the-clock access to news about Keizer with a digital subscription to the Keizertimes. It’s secure, is available at $10 a month, and takes just a moment when you go HERE. Your support for local journalism is vital.