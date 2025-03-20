Coming Up: Coffee with the mayor in person in Keizer

Keizer Mayor Cathy Clark is resuming her in-person coffees with residents this Saturday, March 22, at the View Restaurant at McNary Golf Club.

The “Coffee with Cathy” gathering will be from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

It’s the first in-person coffee klatch with the mayor since the pandemic shifted the sessions online. In an announcement, Clark said the online Zoom broadcasts will continue, but she’s “looking forward to visiting in person.”

Mark your calendar – Here’s a look at some of the other events coming up in Keizer in the coming week.

Sunday, March 30

• Dance to the music of The Angels, 2 p.m., Keizer/Salem Area Seniors Center, 930 Plymouth Drive N.E.

Tuesday, April 1

• Keizer Chamber Greeters, 8:30 a.m. at The REC, hosted by the Mavericks League.

Wednesday, April 2

• KNOW luncheon meeting, featuring Percey Auction chair and co-chair, Leslie Risewick and Jill Gust, 11:45 a.m., The View Restaurant at McNary Golf Course.

• Preschool Story Time, 10:30 a.m., Keizer Community Library, 980 Chemawa Road N.E.

Thursday, April 3

• Beginning Tai Chi, 10 a.m., Keizer/Salem Area Seniors Center, 930 Plymouth Drive N.E.

Saturday, April 5

• Pancake Breakfast, 8 a.m., Keizer/Salem Area Seniors Center, 930 Plymouth Drive N.E.

• Dance at the Keizer/Salem Area Senior Center, 930 Plymouth Drive N.E., 7-10 p.m., with music by Ray Mann & Friends. Cost: $7.

Monday, April 7

• Keizer City Council meeting, 6 p.m., Keizer City Hall, 930 Chemawa Road N.E.

