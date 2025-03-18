Keizer theater ready to uncork vintage comedy in ‘Drinking Habits’

The Sisters of Perpetual Sewing are making wine, a secret side gig to keep their convent afloat, when things go decidedly awry.

That’s the set-up for “Drinking Habits,” the new Keizer Homegrown Theatre show that opens Friday, April 11, for a nine-performance run on the stage at the Keizer Heritage Center.

The play, written by Tom Smith, is full of zany twists as the surreptitious wine making draws the attention of two reporters who go undercover as a priest and nun, eager to expose the convent’s secret.

Mistaken identities abound, and laughs are guaranteed.

In fact, director Jeff Minden’s goal is for the audience “to get a real ab workout from laughing so hard.”

Minden, who proposed the show for this season’s lineup, said he loves a good farce, and “Drinking Habits” fit the bill.

“This one had me rolling, just reading it,” he said.

Cathy Willoughby, who plays Sister Augusta, agreed.

“It’s just fun,” she said. “Fun for the cast, and fun for the audience.”

Willoughby said she was drawn to this show because of the comedy and cast, plus she has worked with director Jeff Minden before.

“He’s got a great sense of comedic timing,” she said.

She’s also enjoying the interaction with the other actors and especially her partner in wine, Sister Philamena, played by Laura Davis.

“I’m the bossy nun, and she’s the nun who can’t lie,” said Willoughby.

Davis was captivated by her role. “She’s very quirky, very nervous,” she noted.

Sharing the stage with the two nuns will be Jennifer Johnson as Mother Superior; Robert Condron as Father Chennile; Valerie Mozena as Sister Mary Catherine; Tavis Evans as George, Nathalie Reid-Holbrook as Sally, and Douglas Wentz as Paul. Lauren Stenerson is the stage manager.

From left, Douglas Wentz, Jennifer Johnson and Valerie Mozena work through a scene in a recent rehearsal of “Drinking Habits,” coming to the Keizer Homegrown Theatre stage in April. (SHALEEN REID-HOLBROOK/Keizer Homegrown Theatre)

The eight-person cast, which Minden describes as “phenomenal,” is replete with Keizer Homegrown veterans. But he said there really are no lead roles in the show.

“It’s truly the most ensemble show I’ve ever done,” Minden said.

Audiences can expect a fast-paced production with a lot of physical comedy. One highlight could be what the cast dubs “the Scooby-Doo scene,” referencing the wild chases seen in the popular cartoon TV show and movies. In the “Drinking Habits” sequence, silent cast members pop in and out of five doorways on the set, with different sets of players interacting in quick succession.

Throughout the play, the audience will see actors hiding in a magic trunk and a closet, running on and off stage, and at times going silent.

“We have about 2-1/2 pages in the script that is non-dialog, just fast-paced comedic action,” said Davis, adding wryly, “so that took some blocking.”

Minden said now that the cast is “off-book,” setting aside their scripts, everyone is concentrating on adding comedic layers to their performances.

Minden isn’t letting any spoilers slip, but he will say there’s a happy ending for everyone.

“If you’re ready for a good laugh, and something that will transport you out of the worries of the world, this is a great show for you,” Willoughby said.

Show dates are April 11-13, April 18-20, and April 25-27. Curtain time is 7 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays, with 2 p.m. matinees on Sundays.

General admission is $15. To reserve tickets, visit keizerhomegrowntheatre.org.

From left, Nathalie Reid-Holbrook, Douglas Wentz, Cathy Willoughby and Laura Davis rehearse for Keizer Homegrown Theatre’s “Drinking Habits” to open April 11.

