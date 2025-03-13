Residents, staff gather to bid farewell to Willamette Lutheran executive

Hugs, smiles and a few tears marked a gathering at Willamette Lutheran Retirement Community to celebrate the retirement of Raeann McDonald, its executive director.

Residents, staff and former employees showed up for the event on Wednesday, March 5. Cake, balloons and even tiaras decorated the room.

McDonald joined the retirement center in 1992 as activities director, moved on to a marketing position in 1998 and became executive director in 2000.

She was the fourth administrator since the retirement center opened in 1962.

“Being an animal lover herself, she was involved with bringing goats and roosters to the community when residents requested animals,” according to the center’s newsletter announcing the retirement.

“She has been known to stay overnight during power outages and inclement weather,” the announcement said. “With Raeann’s guidance during the peak of Covid, residents and staff remained healthier than others in similar communities.”

The Christian-based complex sits on 42 acres on Wheatland Road in the Clear Lake area. It provides cottages, apartments and studio units on a monthly rental basis.

Raeann McDonald makes remarks in the closing moments of a reception on Wednesday, March 5, celebrating her retirement as executive director of Willamette Lutheran Retirement Community in Keizer. (LES ZAITZ/Keizertimes)

Vilma Stover (left) and Sue Clow listen on Wednesday, March 5, as Raeann McDonald makes remarks in the closing moments of reception celebrating her retirement as executive director of Willamette Lutheran Retirement Community in Keizer. Stover and Clow live at the facility. (LES ZAITZ/Keizertimes)

A guest chats with Raeann McDonald during a reception on Wednesday, March 5, celebrating McDonald’s retirement as executive director of Willamette Lutheran Retirement Community in Keizer. (LES ZAITZ/Keizertimes)

Joan Plank (left) poses with Raeann McDonald during a reception on Wednesday, March 5, celebrating McDonald’s retirement as executive director of Willamette Lutheran Retirement Community in Keizer. Plank’s parents once lived in the complex. (LES ZAITZ/Keizertimes)

