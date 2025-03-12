Clear Lake kids get bike safety lessons – parents invited to ride along this week

A Salem-Keizer organization hosted a bike safety program at Clear Lake Elementary School to promote alternative transportation and increase pedestrian safety.

Students who passed the course will receive a certificate from Keizer Mayor Cathy Clark on Friday, March 21.

Several Salem schools have participated in the Safe Routes to School program for years, but Clear Lake is the first Keizer elementary school to host the bike safety course.

According to program coordinator Beth Schmidt elementary school kids haven’t had enough training on what to do when riding their bikes to school.

“These opportunities give them the skills so that they know what to do,” she said.

The two-week program covered general safety – like knowing when to cross the street – and bike maneuvering skills. It also taught kids to pump up tires and put on bike chains.

Safe Routes partnered with Cycle Oregon for the program, which provided a fleet of bicycles and helmets for the students.

“It’s been such a huge impact…to see these children learn how to ride a bike,” Schmidt said.

This week, they also inviteD Clear Lake parents for a special session, where parents can join the safety course and ride bikes alongside their kids. They will take place on Wednesday, March 12, from 4 to 6 p.m. and Thursday, March 13, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

On Wednesday, May 7, Safe Routes will organize a mass “Bike and Roll to School” celebration with Salem-Keizer schools.

News tip? Contact reporter Riley Ellis: [email protected].

