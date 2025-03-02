Coming Up: Quilt display, greeters, bingo on tap in Keizer

The Bernina Stretch and Sew store is seeking quilts with a springtime theme for its next display.
Anyone with a quilt that would fit this display should bring it to the store, 5089 River Road N., by March 22.
The store also is offering a class starting March 7 on use of Version 9 software to embroider custom designs. Early registration is recommended.
To sign up contact the shop at 5089 River Road N. or call 503-393-0132.
And mark your calendar – Here’s a look at some of the other events coming up in Keizer in the coming week.
Tuesday, March 4
• Keizer Chamber Greeters, 8:30 a.m., hosted by Renaissance Roofing, at the REC.
• Adult Coloring Group – 6 p.m., Keizer Community Library.
Wednesday, March 5
• Preschool Story Time, 10:30 a.m., Keizer Community Library.
• Keizer Network of Women (KNOW) lunch meeting – The View at McNary Golf Course, 11:45 a.m., $20 for lunch, free for program only.
Thursday, March 6
• Bingo, 12:30 p.m. Keizer/Salem Area Seniors Center.
Saturday, March 8
• Color Show Reception, 2 p.m., Keizer Art Association.
Neighborhood Meetings:
• Greater Gubser Neighborhood Association – Meets 2nd Tuesday of month, 6:30 p.m., Keizer Civic Center.
• Greater Northeast Keizer Neighborhood Association – Meets 4th Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. Keizer Civic Center.
• Northwest Keizer Neighborhood Association– Meets 3rd Wednesday, 7 p.m., Keizer Civic Center.
• Southeast Keizer Neighborhood Association– Meets 1st Thursday, 6:30 p.m., Keizer Civic Center.
• West Keizer Neighborhood Association– Meets 2nd Thursday, 7 p.m., Keizer Civic Center.
Send event information to: [email protected].