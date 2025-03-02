Keizer Art seeking green works for annual Color Show

Green is the key word for the Keizer Art Association’s annual Color Show in March.

Artists in any medium or subject can submit works, which must contain the color green, for the show. The deadline for entries is March 5 from 3 to 6 p.m.

The showcase is open to all ages and includes a special Youth Art category for children age 4 to 14 years old.

Media for the show includes 2D, 3D, Photography, and Digital Art.

Pieces larger than 48 inches by 48 inches cannot be accepted. For more information, hanging requirements and entry forms, visit www.keizerarts.com.

A reception and winner’s announcement will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, March 8 at the Keizer Art Association Gallery and Studio.

