Parsons, a veteran of city council service, named Keizer First Citizen

Marlene Parsons, who just returned for another tour of duty on the Keizer City Council, was named Keizer First Citizen on Saturday, Jan. 18.
Parsons was honored at the annual awards banquet of the Keizer Chamber of Commerce, held at the Keizer Civic Center.
She won election to the council in November. She previously served as a councilor from 2013 to 2021.
The chamber also recognized Dan Borresen, retired assistant principal at McNary High School, with the Service to Education Award.
SMI Property Management, based in Keizer, was cited as Merchant of the Year.
The President’s Award went to John Illingsworth
Valor Mentoring was recognized with the Non-Profit of the Year Award.
Lincoln Isom was presented the Dennis Koho Future First Citizen Scholarship.
