Parsons, a veteran of city council service, named Keizer First Citizen

Marlene Parsons, who just returned for another tour of duty on the Keizer City Council, was named Keizer First Citizen on Saturday, Jan. 18.

Parsons was honored at the annual awards banquet of the Keizer Chamber of Commerce, held at the Keizer Civic Center.

She won election to the council in November. She previously served as a councilor from 2013 to 2021.

The chamber also recognized Dan Borresen, retired assistant principal at McNary High School, with the Service to Education Award.

SMI Property Management, based in Keizer, was cited as Merchant of the Year.

The President’s Award went to John Illingsworth

Valor Mentoring was recognized with the Non-Profit of the Year Award.

Lincoln Isom was presented the Dennis Koho Future First Citizen Scholarship.

Corri Falardeau, Keizer Chamber of Commerce executive director, escorts Dan Borresen to the stage to accept the Service to Education Award at the Keizer’s First Citizen Awards Banquet held at the Keizer Civic Center on Saturday, Jan. 18, 2025. (LAURA TESLER/For Keizertimes)

Four representatives (right) from SMI Property Management accepts the company’s recognition as Merchant of the Year at the Keizer’s First Citizen Awards Banquet held at the Keizer Civic Center on Saturday, Jan. 18, 2025. (LAURA TESLER/For Keizertimes)

Tim Davis from Valor Mentoring addresses the crowd after the organization was cited with the Non-Profit Award at the Keizer’s First Citizen Awards Banquet held at the Keizer Civic Center on Saturday, Jan. 18, 2025. (LAURA TESLER/For Keizertimes)

John Illingsworth addresses the crowd after winning the President’s Award at the Keizer’s First Citizen Awards Banquet held at the Keizer Civic Center on Saturday, Jan. 18, 2025. (LAURA TESLER/ For Keizertimes)

Lincoln Isom addresses the crowd after winning the Dennis Koho Future First Citizen Scholarship at the Keizer’s First Citizen Awards Banquet held at the Keizer Civic Center on Saturday, Jan. 18, 2025. (LAURA TESLER/For Keizertimes)

Past Keizer First Citizens line up for recognition by the audience at the Keizer’s First Citizen Awards Banquet held at the Keizer Civic Center on Saturday, Jan. 18, 2025. (LAURA TESLER/For Keizertimes)

Darrell Fuller serves as master of ceremonies at Keizer’s First Citizen Awards Banquet held at the Keizer Civic Center on Saturday, Jan. 18, 2025. (LAURA TESLER/For Keizertimes)

State Rep. Kevin Mannix locates his table at the Keizer’s First Citizen Awards Banquet t the Keizer Civic Center on Saturday, Jan. 18, 2025. (LAURA TESLER/For Keizertimes)

Ashley Torrez and Jen Self attend the Keizer’s First Citizen Awards Banquet at the Keizer Civic Center on Saturday, Jan. 18, 2025. (LAURA TESLER/For Keizertimes)

It was a night to dress up and socialize at the Keizer’s First Citizen Awards Banquet at the Keizer Civic Center on Saturday, Jan. 18, 2025. (LAURA TESLER/For Keizertimes)

Nick Hunter, Marion County sheriff, talks with a friend at the Keizer First Citizen Awards Banquet at the Keizer Civic Center on Saturday, Jan. 18, 2025. (LAURA TESLER/For Keizertimes)

Attendees sit down to dinner at the Keizer’s First Citizen Awards Banquet held at the Keizer Civic Center on Saturday, Jan. 18, 2025. ((LAURA TESLER/For Keizertimes)

Representatives of Willamette Valley Bank enjoy dinner at the Keizer’s First Citizen Awards Banquet held at the Keizer Civic Center on Saturday, Jan. 18, 2025. (LAURA TESLER/For Keizertimes)

Samantha Hunter wears her best cowgirl hat to the Keizer’s First Citizen Awards Banquet held at the Keizer Civic Center on Saturday, Jan. 18, 2025. (LAURA TESLER/For Keizertimes)

NEWS TIP? Send your suggestion or tip to [email protected].

KEEP UP – SUBSCRIBE: Get around-the-clock access to news about Keizer with a digital subscription to the Keizertimes. It’s secure and takes just a moment when you go HERE.