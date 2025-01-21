SPORTS: McNary girls bring home first wrestling trophy from Oregon Classic

McNary’s girls wrestling team brought home its first-ever trophy from the Oregon Wrestling Classic, finishing fourth in competition that ended Saturday, Jan. 18.

“The girls were great,” said Coach Sam Martin. “They really surprised a lot of people.”

In dual matches in Redmond, the Lady Celts beat Redmond to win a trophy. The team also beat Sweet Home, North Valley, Grant Union, Harrisburg and Scappoose and lost to La Grande and Thurston.

Two Lady Celts were undefeated in their matches.

McKenna Unger, a junior wrestling at 140 pounds, posted an 8-0 record at the Redmond event.

“McKenna is a very, very physical wrestler,” Martin said. “It was really great to watch her.”

Unger had a fourth-place finish in last year’s state competition.

Marlina Martinez, a sophomore wrestling at 110 pounds, also posted an 8-0 record.

“She came in really, really fired up this year,” the coach said. “Pound for pound, she’s the best offensive wrestler for the girls in the state. She’s quick and extremely active.”

Martinez had a third-place state finish last year as a freshman.

Jessica Cottings finished 6-1 in Redmond, losing to a top wrestler from Harrisburg. The McNary senior wrestles at 100 pounds.

Martin described her as “tough as nails” and “incredibly dominant.” He said she pinned a returning state placer in one of her matches.

Senior Cadence Fineran, who wrestles at 130 pounds, posted a 6-2 record. This is only her second year of wrestling.

“She’s incredibly strong and a very quick learner,” Martin said. “This tournament put her on the map.”

He said one of her wins was a pin over a state placer from Redmond.

Martin said the Lady Celts “definitely celebrated” but went back to work at practice on Monday.

He said the girls are eager for district and state competition.

McNary got its first girl wrestlers in 2010 but only in recent years has its team developed strongly, Martin said. He has 23 on his roster this year.

“There’s a lot of girls in Keizer who are wrestling,” he said, citing programs at Whiteaker and Claggett Middle School.

He noted the Oregon Classic trophy won by the Lady Celts was the first for the McNary program since 2012.

The boys team beat Cleveland and lost to West Linn, Sandy, Sherwood, South Medford and Oregon City.

Senior Derek Jones, wrestling at 120 pounds, went 8-0 at the Redmond tournament.

“Derek looked really dominant on his feet,” Martin said.

He said Jones started the season wrestling at 126 before dropping a weight class. His season record is 18-5, with only one loss coming in the 120 class.

Evan Snowden, a junior wrestling at 132 pounds, was 2-0 in Redmond.

The Celts hold their senior night by hosting West Salem on Thursday, Jan. 23, starting at 7 p.m.

On Saturday, Jan. 25, the girls travel for the Hood River Girls Invitational while the boys team heads to Rex Putnam High School in Milwaukie for the Joe Stewart Invitational.

Following are the members of the McNary girls wrestling team:

• Seniors – Jessica Cottings, Cadence Fineran, Desiree Brown.

• Juniors – Kailyn Bollman-Lechner, Jacelynn Friesen, McKenna Unger, Camryn Fineran.

• Sophomores – Paytin Banker, Izzy Hublitz, Marlina Martinez, Neveah Whitehorse, Kaylee

Jadin, Jazlyn Camacho.

• Freshmen – Brianna Canchola, Gracelynn Shipman, Solé Bartlemay, Momo Mattson, Melanie

Alejandre, Gabby Cortes, Carmen Didesch, Belen Serpas Quintanilla.

