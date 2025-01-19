SPORTS: Basketball teams fall to West Salem in league play

McNary’s basketball teams lost league games on Friday, Jan. 17, and face league-leading South Salem later this week.

The girls varsity team lost 56-46 to West Salem, dropping them to 1-1 in Central Conference League play. The Celts beat North Marion 57-47 in a non-league game on Tuesday, Jan. 14. The team has a 4-10 overall record.

The Lady Celts host Liberty of Hillsboro in a non-league game at 7 p.m. Tuesday and then travel to play South Salem at 6:30 p.m., Friday, Jan. 24.

In boys varsity play, the Celts lost 65-55 to West Salem, leaving the team 1-2 in league play. The Celts beat North Marion 71-46 in a non-league game on Tuesday, Jan. 14.

The Celts travel to Hillsboro to face Liberty in a non-league game at 7 p.m. Tuesday. They then host the Saxons at 6:30 p.m. Friday. The Celt varsity squad is 9-4 on the season.

