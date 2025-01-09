Honors, oaths and tears part of new council term

By LYNDON ZAITZ of the Keizertimes

The first Keizer City Council meeting of 2025 was a mix of honors, oaths and tears.

The session began with the recognition of Keizer Police Officer Ben Howden for saving the life of resident Randy Redenbaugh in December.

Police Chief Andrew Copeland told councilors and the audience about Howden’s response to a medical call in the area he was patrolling. He arrived at a Keizer home before medical responders appeared, performing CPR.

“Officer Howden’s actions saved Redenbaugh’s life,” said Copeland. “He’s a hero’s hero.”

Redenbaugh then presented Howden a Life Saving award; the two embraced to applause from the council and the audience.

Mayor Cathy Clark said, “Thank you to a community that is promoting and supporting officers like Howden,.” said Mayor Cathy Clark.

Clark and three councilors were sworn into their new terms.

Marlene Parsons was sworn in by two of her grandchildren, Daysia Jenkins and Raegen Weathers. Parsons returns to the council after previously serving two terms.

Shaney Starr was sworn in by Dick Withnell, who Starr described as the “closest thing I have to a dad.”

Kyle Juran took his oath of office from City Attorney Joseph Lindsay.

Lindsay also administered the oath of office to Clark, who begins her sixth term as mayor.

Starr was unanimously re-elected as council president.

Parsons replaced Laura Reid on the council. Reid was honored with a plaque from Clark. Reid received accolades from other councilors for her eight years of council service.

“It has been a real honor to serve in this capacity,” said Reid. She remembered thinking, “I live here but I don’t know a whole lot of what goes on here.”

Reid added she was not going away.

“I will continue to be involved in various boards and committees,” she said.

As is tradition, Starr was recognized for her service as council president for the past two years.

After taking the oath, Clark thanked her family for their support during her 18 years of service to the city.

She noted that the residents have a common love of the community.

“We are a safe and welcoming community, with a culture of arts, literature and outdoor spaces. (It’s) a place of belonging, where we put pride, spirit and volunteerism into action,” she said.

The council learned the status of the planned Gold Star Families Memorial Monument from Parks Advisory Board Chair Matt Lawyer. The memorial will be constructed at PFC Ryan Hill Park in Keizer Station.

The project has an April 1 deadline to raise $30,000 – half the needed funds to be eligible for a memorial from the national America’s Gold Star Families organization.

America’s Gold Star Families is a non-profit created to assist those grieving any military loss from active duty service. They include all family members representing all conflicts, all branches of service, and all circumstances of death.

The Keizer organizing group has raised $10,000, and is asking the community to help reach its fundraising goal.

Lawyer said financial or in-kind donations can be made via the Facebook page (Gold Star Family Memorial Monument Keizer, OR) or via email at [email protected].

The tears part of the meeting came when Keizer resident Mary Rodriguez addressed the council about letters mailed to homes in Oregon coastal towns calling for “the largest round-up of brown illegals in our history,” advising recipients to “start identifying those folks who you suspect are here in our country on an illegal basis.”

Rodriguez, who walks her granddaughter to school, was emotional as she related her fear of Hispanics being targeted.

She said the letter suggested people

go to stores, schools, watch landscaping crews, note license plate numbers and turn them into the federal Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE). The letter was also mailed to public officials in Lincoln County and other coast locations.

Rodriguez pleaded for assurance that Keizer would not be targeted by a Brown Roundup campaign.

Clark turned to Chief Copeland, who said, “Our community would not stand for it,” adding, “We would get them out of our town.”

Clark echoed that by telling Rodriguez that all people belong in Keizer and, “all people are treated with respect.”

In other action, the council authorized City Manager Adam Brown to purchase property at 4860 Bailey Rd. N.E. for $799,000. The property has a storage garage which the police department needs for evidence.

In other business, councilors asked

Public Works Director Bill Lawyer about complaints from residents about Ziply Fiber Pacific’s infrastructure work in the city. The company has a franchise agreement to provide telecommunications services within the city. Last fall the company faced complaints regarding damage to infrastructure, yards and landscapes when installing fiber optic cable.

Lawyer said the number of complaints has fallen.



Cathy Clark is sworn into her sixth term as mayor by City Attorney Joseph Lindsay

Randy Redenbaugh presents a Life Saving Award to Keizer Police

Marlene Parsons was sworn into office as a Keizer City Councilor by granddaugthers, Daysia Jenkins (left) and Raegan Weathers (right).

