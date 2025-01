Firefighters extinguish a car on fire after a crash at Lockhaven and Windsor Island Road on Sunday, Jan. 5. Submitted photo

A driver in a sedan failed to stop at the intersection of North Lockhaven Drive and North Windsor Island Road on Sunday, Jan. 6, crashing through a fence at All Weather Storage, according to Keizer police.

The vehicle rolled over on an embankment and caught fire.

The driver and passengers, who police didn’t identify, suffered injuries. Police said alcoholic beverages and speed are suspected to be contributing factors to the crash.