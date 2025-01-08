Keizer firefighters join fight in LA fires

Five crew members of Keizer Fire District Engine 385 were dispatched Wednesday,Jan. 8, to help fight the devastating fires in the Pacific Palisades area of Los Angeles.

Keizer Fire District sent Engine 385, along with nine other engines from Marion County fire agencies, as part of the Oregon State Fire Marshal strike teams to the Palisades Fire in the Los Angeles area.

Captain Pittis has been deployed as an Assistant Strike Team Leader. Lieutenant Thorne, Engineer Finnerty, Firefighter Zammarelli, and Firefighter Loan make up the crew of Keizer Engine 385.

They are all prepared and eager to assist our neighboring state in protecting life and property in their time of need.

Three separate fires burning in Los Angeles County are fanned by powerful Santa Ana winds, reaching speeds up to 90 miles per hour and more.

Reports say the Pacific Palisades area has suffered about 1,000 destroyed structures—homes and businesses.