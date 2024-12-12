Sam is the man leading the way

By DEE MOORE for the Keizertimes

Like George Bailey in the movie It’s a Wonderful Life, Sam Goesch has spent his life working to make Keizer a wonderful town. For his dedication to the town he calls home, Goesch will be the Grand Marshal of this year’s Keizer Holiday Lights Parade in honor of his service to the community.

“I have a vested interest in everything that happens in Keizer, because I’ve spent so much time trying to make it better for all involved, whether it’s youth or adults, it’s my home. I have lived here since the second grade, and I can’t imagine living anywhere else. I tell people I rarely get out of my zip code. I’m just Keizer-centric,” Goesch said.

He is not only a leader in the business community, he has spent his whole life working to make Keizer the best possible hometown a person could have. He’s done this by dedicating his free time to helping others.

“I watched my grandparents and my parents do that, and it seemed like what you do. Keizer is not just home to me. It’s very important to me that Keizer is well run and a safe community; whether a young family, a single person, a retiree; that Keizer feels like home, and everything you need is here; your friends, your church, your interests. I think it’s a complete community,” he said.

Goesch was asked to join the Planning Commission when he first relocated his business to Keizer because he thought that he would be good in a planning role. From there he joined the Chamber of Commerce.

“I joined the chamber, and a few short years later I was vice president and then president of the Chamber. That was a great opportunity for me to learn from a great variety of business people in the council area, the opportunity to learn leadership skills,” he said.

He has been involved for many years at his church, the local Church of Jesus Christ, of Latter Day Saints, and has served in various capacities there. Goesch has also spent many of his volunteer hours helping local youth. His four sons have been the inspiration for many of his activities.

“I volunteered at their schools, especially in the lower grades. I have taught a lot of Sunday school and was a Boy Scout leader.I was involved with little league for a long time as a coach and as a manager, and then I was asked to join the board,” Goesch said.

He continued to serve in various capacities on the board even after his sons had outgrown Little League.

Goesch has most recently been on the board of the Keizer Homegrown Theater and assisted with getting funding for the theater when it move it moved to the Heritage Center.

“I was on the board … five or six years, maybe seven years. I don’t really keep track of that,” Goesch said.

He assisted the community theater with its transition to the Heritage Center. “(I helped with) getting that in place, grants for improvements both for the building and for theatrical lighting.”

“I just was the token businessman on a board of Performing Arts,” he added laughing. “I have been financial supporter for many years in the theater. We try to see every show and we know pretty much everybody involved there.”

The invitation to lead the parade was a shock to the community leader. He had not expected to receive that honor. Goesch loves parades and has participated in many of the city’s festival parades over the years.

SAM GOESCH

“I’ve been in the Keizer fest parade, in its many reiterations, since I was a child,” he said. “I pulled my sister in our red wagon while she upheld our rabbit all the way down River Road. I was really glad my mom was at the end (of the parade route) so we didn’t have to walk all the way back. That is a long parade route especially when you’re a third or fourth grader, but that was a great experience.”

“I was very happy when the light parade came to Keizer. I think it’s a great parade,” he added.

This time rather than walking he will be riding in style.

“I was very surprised,” Goesch said. “I had never imagined such a thing. It’s just a tremendous honor, not just for me, but for my family.

“My dad’s been involved in Keizer and he is the last surviving founding member of the Kaiser Elks, the first Secretary of the Elks. He was here when the chamber came by to invite me to be the grand marshal, and he just teared up.”

Goesch hopes to share his special moment with his father.

“If it’s a dry day, he’s going to drive me in his convertible and I’m hoping it’s dry. It would be great to be with him, who brought our family here, in that role as Grand Marshall,” he said.

The Keizer Holiday Lights Parade will start at 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14. The parade takes place on River Road and runs from Lockhaven Drive to Glynbrook St.