Holiday Lights parade to sparkle on Saturday

In 2023’s parade, Star Rentals’ float entry was named Most Festive. File photo

By LYNDON ZAITZ of the Keizertimes

The Keizer Holiday Lights Parade returns on Saturday, Dec. 14.

The parade starts at 7 p.m. at River Road North and Lockhaven Drive, and continue south to Glynbrook Street.

The parade will glow with the lights of floats, the sounds of marching bands and plenty of holiday cheer with this year’s theme, Hometown Christmas.

Spectators can line the sidewalks of River Road between Lockhaven Drive and Glynbrook Street and watch the various floats and marching bands from Salem-Keizer high schools.

When placing chairs on the sidewalk, remember to leave an adequate travel path of at least three feet for use by wheelchair-bound citizens.

All entries must be decorated with lights-—it is the Keizer Holiday Lights Parade after all.

Entries can compete for seven awards: most festive, best use of lights, most lights used, best choreography, best theme, best use of music/sound and mayor’s choice. There are also two honorable mentions.

Lockhaven Dr. N. will be closed at 3 p.m. to all traffic between River Rd. N. and McClure St. N. to establish the parade staging area. Those needing to get to the staging area must take Chemawa Rd. N. to Windsor Island Rd. N., then proceed eastbound on Lockhaven Dr. to their designated staging points.

River Rd. N. will be closed to all traffic starting at 6:30 p.m. from Plymouth Dr. N.E. to Lockhaven Dr. N.

Southbound River Road traffic from north Keizer will be diverted eastbound onto Lockhaven Dr. N.E.

Before the parade, traffic will be allowed to periodically cross River Rd. at Chemawa Rd., Dearborn Ave. and Manbrin Dr.