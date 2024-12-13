Keizer receives award for park

By KEIZERTIMES STAFF

Keizer Rapids Park has been honored with the Most Transformative Award from Travel Salem, for its contributions to the city’s recreational and economic growth.

The award recognizes the park’s innovation and foresight in enhancing public space and providing a vital resource that supports community engagement, local tourism, and economic impact.

The 200-acre Keizer Rapids Park, has been a destination for residents and visitors alike. Its features include amenities, including a dog park, The Big Toy, the Keizer Rotary Amphitheater, The Richard Walsh boat launch, a disc golf course, sand volleyball courts, running trails, and expansive green spaces.

In 2024, the park has undergone significant improvements, with the addition of two state-of-the-art synthetic turf fields and new pickleball courts. The upgrades have made Keizer Rapids Park a hub for both recreational play and competitive sporting events.

“We are very grateful for Travel Salem’s recognition of the work of many current and past city councilor’s, staff, and volunteers who have brought Keizer Rapids park to fruition,” said Adam Brown, Keizer City Manager.

Keizer City Manager Adam Brown, City Council President Shaney Starr, Councilor Juran , Councilor Cross, and former Councilor Richard Walsh were on hand to accept the award on behalf of the city.

“Receiving this award is a recognition of the years of dedication from Councilors before us and the tireless efforts of those who have championed Keizer Rapids Park. It is a tribute to the hard work of the Parks Board, the Parks team, and the entire community. This achievement reflects the collaboration and teamwork that have been essential in putting Keizer Rapids Park on the map, and the work continues as we move forward.” said Shaney Starr, Keizer City Council President.

Keizer Rapids Park stands as a testament to the city’s ongoing commitment to excellence in public space development and its future as a thriving, active destination for all.

For more information about Keizer Rapids Park and upcoming events, please visit www.keizer.org.