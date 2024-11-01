PUBLIC SQUARE Nov. 1, 2024

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR:

This immigrant supports Kevin Mannix

To the Editor:

I immigrated to the U.S. over 20 years ago. I have voted in every election since I became a citizen. I voted for Kevin Mannix in 2022 and I’ll will do it again this year. Here’s why:

Despite the increasingly tense political climate, Rep. Mannix is refreshingly non-partisan and sober minded. He listens to his constituents, and he serves the residents of House District 21 well, regardless of political affiliation. In fact, Mr. Mannix has previ- ously served in the legislature as a Democrat and as a Republican. He works well with members of both parties.

Plus, Mr. Mannix has many years of experience creating jobs as a small business owner in Salem. He understands the needs of workers and Oregon families trying to make a living.

In contrast, Mr. Mannix’s oppo- nent is supported by radical, deep pocketed international unions. One of the parties supporting Virginia Stapleton even advocates openly for the abolition of the federal agency in charge of immi- gration and customs. That’s too radical for me.

I hope my fellow normies will join me in voting for Representative Mannix.

Jan Kailuweit, Salem

Mannix listens

To the Editor:

Having lived in Keizer for 51 years, I have witnessed how state officials often prioritize parti- san goals over the needs of our community.

In contrast, Kevin Mannix effec- tively addresses local concerns and actively listens to his constituents. He supports funding initiatives for organizations like, Chemeketa Community College, Marion-Polk Food Share, and HOPE Plaza. Additionally, he hosts town hall meetings and meet and greets, like the one I attended at the East Salem Community Center, ensur- ing that our community is heard and that we have a say in how our taxpayer dollars are spent.

Rob Conahey Keizer

What you see is what you get

To the Editor:

By the time you read this, most of you will have already voted. still pondering your choices, allow me to add this to your thinking. Saying that if you’d like to take the mea- sure of a man, see what he does when he thinks nobody is looking. (Sorry ladies, it’s an old saying). Of course, in today’s world you need to be careful lest you be arrested for stalking.

But to my point. During the spring and summer of 2002, I volunteered to be a pilot for Kevin Mannix as he campaigned for governor. We spent a great deal of time together, it became obvious to me that with Kevin, what you see is what you get. We obviously agreed on policy; that’s why I vol- unteered my pilot service to him. But I knew he was speaking from his heart. He exemplified the policy of disagree without being disagreeable.

With the number of negative ads being broadcast, you’d think all in politics are low life, bottom feeders, or worse. As far as morals, honesty and personal integrity are concerned, you’ll not find a finer man than Kevin Mannix.

Wayne A Moreland, Keizer



Support for Cathy Clark

To the Editor:

I worked with Keizer Mayor Cathy Clark for 16 years, as a Marion County Commissioner and, later, as the Mid-Willamette Valley Homeless Alliance administrator.

I loved working with Cathy. She is tenacious, gracious, energetic, thoughtful and devoted to Keizer and its people. If you follow Cathy on social media, she is everywhere —so many community events and meetings each week. She puts Keizer first, always advocating for the interests of Keizer residents. Cathy also recognizes that prob- lems facing Keizer are often solved best by working collaboratively with other organizations.

My first project with Cathy was constructing the Big Toy at Keizer Rapids Park, a monumental project, with a massive amount of volunteer efforts. Initially requir- ing partnerships with the State of Oregon, Marion County, City of Keizer, the Keizer Rotary, and many, many others, this regional park continues to grow in ameni- ties for Keizer residents.

In 2016, homelessness was on the verge of becoming a major community issue. Cathy and I worked with the Salem mayor, Polk County, and task force members to create an action plan. A year later, Cathy was appointed to chair the homeless initiative. Through Cathy’s leadership, the initiative transitioned into an organization positioned to accept more than $10 million in state funds last year alone to expand shelter and hous- ing and coordinate multiple ser- vices required by people in need.

People experiencing home- lessness don’t stay within any one city’s boundaries and working together across the region can be much more effective than work- ing in isolation or sometimes, duplication.

For these many reasons, Cathy Clark has earned my unwavering endorsement. Keizer residents are fortunate that Cathy can com- mit her time and energy to serve another term as mayor.

Janet Carlson , Keizer

Keizer Library book sale a community effort

To the Editor:

The Keizer Community Library would like to extend a huge thank you to all the volunteers from civ- ic-minded organizations in Keizer for their invaluable help during our fall Book Sale.

People really look forward to our spring and fall book sales, but they do require a tremendous amount of work transporting the hundreds of boxes of books from our storage unit to the Keizer Civic Center in preparation for the sale, as well as with clearing all the unsold books from the Civic Center and loading them into vehicles (to be donated to the Goodwill) after the sale ends.

Fortunately this October sev- eral local organizations pitched in to help, including Latter Day Saint missionaries, members of Keizer Rotary, and scouts from Keizer Troop 121.

The day before the first day of the sale, Elders Hopkins, Andrew, Mitchell, Stone, Fox, and Florence from the LDS Temple in Keizer, along with Rotary members Trevor and Robin Lewis, Mark Caillier, Leslie Risewick, and Joe and Noah Egli, dedicated several hours of their time and energy helping to move all the boxes of books from storage to the Civic Center, mak- ing an otherwise arduous task go a lot more quickly. And after the sale was over Saturday afternoon, Scouts Scott Mize, Benjamin Drake, Collin and Marin Williams and their Mom Jodi, and Tommy Mack and his parents Thomas and Sabrina Mack, pitched in to help carry the boxes of unsold books from the Civic Center and load them into cars. All the volunteers worked tirelessly and cheerfully to help make our book sale a success, and the Library is very fortunate to have the support of such won- derful organizations dedicated to serving and improving the Keizer community.

Libby Seil, Book Sale Chair

Re-elect Mannix

To the Editor:

As a resident of Keizer and current Keizer City Councilor, I am writing to express my strong support for the re-elec- tion of Kevin Mannix as our state Representative for House District 21. He has consistently demon- strated a commitment to deliver- ing on his promises.

When Kevin Mannix ran in 2020, he pledged to reform Measure 110 and restore criminal penalties for the possession of dangerous street drugs such as Fentanyl, Heroin, and Cocaine. I am proud to say that he has lived up to that promise. As the leader of the legislative team, he suc- cessfully advocated for HB 4002, which has recently gone into effect. This crucial legislation not only reinstates criminal penalties for possession but also incorpo- rates treatment programs for those struggling with addiction, striking a vital balance between account- ability and support.

This is the kind of dedicated leadership we need to address the issues facing our community.

Furthermore, I believe it is essential to symbolize our respect for our nation and its values. Virginia Stapleton, refusing to stand for and salute the American flag or recite the Pledge of Allegiance, is not just a personal choice; it reflects a disregard for the sacrifices made by countless individuals who fought for our freedom and rights. We must honor that legacy by showing our respect and unity as a community. Soraida Cross, Keizer



ENDORSEMENTS

Keizer voters will choose between two candidates for the only contested race for a city council seat.

Two other seats have incum- bents facing no opposition on the ballot. While being uncontested for election is wonderful for the candidates whose name is alone for the position they seek, it is good for our democracy to see multiple candidates on the ballot.

In the race between Tammy Kunz and Marlene Parsons, our choice is Parsons.

Parsons has served two previ- ous terms on the council. The city and its residents will be served well with her in office again.

Marlene Parsons will bring her no nonsense style of addressing policy and financial issues to the council again.

Her agenda is what is best and most practical for Keizer. No bomb thrower, she will bring her sober deliberations to

that body again.

The fact that can hit the ground

running in January is key. She knows the city budget and is conversant about the issues that matter to Keizer residents—public safety, homelessness and quality of life issues.

Keizer needs the kind of thoughtfulness Parsons will add to

supports

Letters

policy of disagree without being disagreeable.

With the number of negative ads being broadcast, you’d think all in politics are low life, bottom feeders, or worse. As far as morals, honesty and personal integrity are concerned, you’ll not find a finer man than Kevin Mannix.

Wayne A Moreland

Keizer

Mannix listens To the Editor:

I worked with Keizer Mayor Cathy Clark for 16 years, as a Marion County Commissioner and, later, as the Mid-Willamette Valley Homeless Alliance administrator.

I loved working with Cathy. She is tenacious, gracious, energetic, thoughtful and devoted to Keizer and its people. If you follow Cathy on social media, she is everywhere —so many community events and meetings each week. She puts Keizer first, always advocating for the interests of Keizer residents. Cathy also recognizes that prob- lems facing Keizer are often solved best by working collaboratively with other organizations.

My first project with Cathy was constructing the Big Toy at Keizer Rapids Park, a monumental project, with a massive amount of volunteer efforts. Initially requir- ing partnerships with the State of Oregon, Marion County, City of Keizer, the Keizer Rotary, and many, many others, this regional park continues to grow in ameni- ties for Keizer residents.

In 2016, homelessness was on the verge of becoming a major community issue. Cathy and I worked with the Salem mayor, Polk County, and task force members to create an action plan. A year later, Cathy was appointed to chair the homeless initiative. Through Cathy’s leadership, the initiative transitioned into an organization positioned to accept more than $10 million in state funds last year alone to expand shelter and hous- ing and coordinate multiple ser- vices required by people in need.

People experiencing home- lessness don’t stay within any one city’s boundaries and working together across the region can be much more effective than work- ing in isolation or sometimes, duplication.

For these many reasons, Cathy Clark has earned my unwavering endorsement. Keizer residents are fortunate that Cathy can com- mit her time and energy to serve another term as mayor.

Janet Carlson Keizer

of work transporting the hundreds of boxes of books from our storage unit to the Keizer Civic Center in preparation for the sale, as well as with clearing all the unsold books from the Civic Center and loading them into vehicles (to be donated to the Goodwill) after the sale ends.

Fortunately this October sev- eral local organizations pitched in to help, including Latter Day Saint missionaries, members of Keizer Rotary, and scouts from Keizer Troop 121.

The day before the first day of the sale, Elders Hopkins, Andrew, Mitchell, Stone, Fox, and Florence from the LDS Temple in Keizer, along with Rotary members Trevor and Robin Lewis, Mark Caillier, Leslie Risewick, and Joe and Noah Egli, dedicated several hours of their time and energy helping to move all the boxes of books from storage to the Civic Center, mak- ing an otherwise arduous task go a lot more quickly. And after the sale was over Saturday afternoon, Scouts Scott Mize, Benjamin Drake, Collin and Marin Williams and their Mom Jodi, and Tommy Mack and his parents Thomas and Sabrina Mack, pitched in to help carry the boxes of unsold books from the Civic Center and load them into cars. All the volunteers worked tirelessly and cheerfully to help make our book sale a success, and the Library is very fortunate to have the support of such won- derful organizations dedicated to serving and improving the Keizer community.

Libby Seil

Book Sale Chair

Re-elect Mannix To the Editor:

As a resident of Keizer and current Keizer City Councilor, I am writing to express my strong support for the re-elec- tion of Kevin Mannix as our state Representative for House District 21. He has consistently demon- strated a commitment to deliver- ing on his promises.

When Kevin Mannix ran in 2020, he pledged to reform Measure 110 and restore criminal penalties for the possession of dangerous street drugs such as Fentanyl, Heroin, and Cocaine. I am proud to say that he has lived up to that promise. As the leader of the legislative team, he suc- cessfully advocated for HB 4002, which has recently gone into effect. This crucial legislation not only reinstates criminal penalties for possession but also incorpo- rates treatment programs for those struggling with addiction, striking a vital balance between account- ability and support.

This is the kind of dedicated leadership we need to address the issues facing our community.

Furthermore, I believe it is essential to symbolize our respect for our nation and its values. Virginia Stapleton, refusing to stand for and salute the American flag or recite the Pledge of Allegiance, is not just a personal choice; it reflects a disregard for the sacrifices made by countless individuals who fought for our freedom and rights. We must honor that legacy by showing our respect and unity as a community. Soraida Cross, Keizer

ENDORSEMENTS

Marlene Parsons for City Council

Keizer voters will choose between two candidates for the only contested race for a city council seat.

Two other seats have incum- bents facing no opposition on the ballot. While being uncontested for election is wonderful for the candidates whose name is alone for the position they seek, it is good for our democracy to see multiple candidates on the ballot.

In the race between Tammy Kunz and Marlene Parsons, our choice is Parsons.

Parsons has served two previ- ous terms on the council. The city and its residents will be served well with her in office again.

Marlene Parsons will bring her no nonsense style of addressing policy and financial issues to the ouncil again.

Her agenda is what is best and most practical for Keizer. No bomb thrower, she will bring her sober deliberations to that body again.

The fact that can hit the ground running in January is key. She knows the city budget and is conversant about the issues that matter to Keizer residents—public safety, homelessness and quality of life issues.

Keizer needs the kind of thoughtfulness Parsons will add to the counxil.

— LAZ

Re-elect Kevin Mannix

Speaking of well-rounded candidates, we think Kevin Mannix has earned another term as state representative in House District 21.

Mannix’s experience in Oregon politics is needed in the state leg- islature. He is a public official who listens carefully, and responds to, his constituents.

It is a fact of life that citizens do not always agree with their elected officials. As long as Mannix has the public safety of Oregonians at heart, as he has for years, his return to the House will be a good counter-balance to the those on the other side of the aisle.

— LAZ

Vote for Chemeketa Community College

The public is in no mood to vote for increased taxes at any level of government. A vote to maintain taxes at current levels is easier to swallow.

That is why we endorse Chemekta Community College’s call to keep its current tax rate.

We think that is a good vote.

Chemekta Community College, its leaders and its board of educa- tion have been very good stewards of the money they received from voters.

Money from the 2024 bond will allow the college to continue to offer quality education.

Renovations and upgrades of facilities and programs will continue to make Chemeketa Community College a good edu- cation vehicle for graduating high school seniors, professionals seek- ing to enhance their knowledge to help them climb the ladder in their careers.

Chemeketa Commmunity College is not secret; most people know where it is and what it does. Community colleges provide an important step for anyone looking to improve themselves.

— LAZ

GUEST COLUMN

Keizer’s first election connection

By TAMMY WILD

Did you know that the city of Keizer has a connection to Oregon’s first official election in 1844?

As we are in the throes of a new election cycle and campaigns, let’s take a look back in time. What was it like before the days of media, newscasts, tweets, posts, and vid- eos examining every move, action and word of a candidate?

Over 180 years ago the Oregon pre-provisional government held its first election as pioneers of the newly settled West voted on leaders to be their representatives. Let us step back to the early days before Oregon became a territory and settlers from the east were filtering in by ship and the newly forged Oregon Trail.

In 1843 at Champoeg a meet- ing decided the move to create a new government for the growing population. The Euro-American population was about several thousand in 1844. Early dis- tricts were drawn into five parts (Champoeg, Clackamas, Tualatin and Yamhill) covering what is now Oregon, Washington, Idaho and portions of Montana and Wyoming. Oregon City was the hub of provisions and civic meet- ings. The first newspaper was not yet established.

In the biggest migration westward, the Keizur fam- ily with their large party of 25 arrived in November 1843 and settled in the area known today as the city of Keizer. The third legislative committees were voted on in May 1844 with the patriarch, Thomas Dove Keizur, as a legislative candidate for the Champoeg district. From the election returns published in J. Henry Brown’s Political History of Oregon we can see that T.D. Keizur received the third highest votes behind Dr. Robert Newell and Daniel Waldo from the same district. Many of those that would serve also arrived in the 1843 wagon train and became notable citizens of the future Oregon Territory. David Hill of the Tualatin district would also have a town named after him, Hillsboro. The men who represented their areas were forerunners for all the Pacific Northwest.

A new exhibit, T.D. Keizur- A Willamette Farmer’s Legacy tells more of this early Oregon governmen-

tal history and was funded by a Heritage Museum (located in generous grant from the Oregon the Keizer Cultural Center ) from State Capitol Foundation/Capitol Nov. 4 through Jan. 31, 2025, at History Gateway. The exhibit the Keizer Event Center (City will be featured at the Keizer MHall) with a special celebration on Nov. 15 from 4 to 6 p.m. revealing a large display panels and commemorating Thomas Dove and his wife, Mary’s birthdays and their wedding anniversary.

(Tammy Wild is a historian with the Keizer Heritage Musuem.)