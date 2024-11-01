Turkey Dash returns, will kick off holiday events in Keizer

The holiday season is fast approaching. To kick off the holi- days in Keizer, the Keizer Chamber of Commerce has announced that the 5K Turkey Dash will return on Thanksgiving morning, Nov. 28, at Lowe’s at Keizer Station.

Cost for adult entrants is $40 (which includes a Dash shirt). The cost for kids to enter is $25.

Registration is available online now at register.chronotrack. com/r/76343.

Other Keizer holiday events set are the annual Christmas tree lighting at Walery Plaza on Tuesday, Dec. 3, from 6 to 7 p.m. and will feature a visit from Santa Claus.

The 2024 Keizer Chamber Holiday Lights Parade, “Hometown Christmas,” will travel down River Road on Saturday, Dec. 14, starting at 7 p.m.

The Keizer Network of Women’s Holiday Giving Basket project will kick off later in November as the Giving Tree tags will be delivered to local businesses to allow the public to choose a name for gifts that will be delivered on the morn- ing of Saturday, Dec. 14.

The Keizer Chamber of Commerce is seeking sponsors for the Giving Basket program as well as marching band sponsors for the parade and for the parade in general.