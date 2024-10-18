Celtic football remains winless, soccer and volleyball have mixed results

Soccer and volleyball have mixed resultsThe Celtic varsity football team remains winless after six games. They lost to the North Medford Black Tornado 37-0 on Friday, Oct. 11, in the Rogue Valley.

The Celtic football team stands at 0-6. They will face the

Century High School Jaguars, of Hillsboro, in the 2024 Homecoming game on Friday, Oct. 18.

The boy soccer team is faring well after 10 games, as of Friday, Oct. 11. The boys defeated South Salem (3-0), West Salem (2-0) and North Salem (4-2). The Celtics record stands at 7-2-1.

The Lady Celts soccer team has had a mixed season so far, standing at 3-7-1. On Friday, Oct. 11, they tied with South Salem, 1-1.

Senior night for the ladies is Friday, Oct. 18, at the North Salem Vikings.

Celtic volleyball defeated the North Salem Vikings by a score of 3-1 on Monday, Oct. 14. The Ladies lost their five previous games.

The Lady Celts will play in the Bend Cleawater Tournament at Bend High School on Saturday, Oct. 19. An opponent and game time had not yet been determined at press time.

Both the girls and boys cross country teams will play in the Hoka Postal 2-Mile tournament, on Saturday, Oct. 19, at Wilsonville High School.





Brooklyn Bacca attempting to place the volleyball on Oct. 14, against Sprague.

Photo by Stephen Schnurbusch for the Keizertimes



Chloe Bermudes goes for the dig versus North Salem.

Photo by Stephen Schnurbusch for the Keizertimes