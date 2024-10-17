COMMUNITY, EVENTS

Fall book sale set for Friday and Saturday

The Keizer Community Library will hold its semi-annual book sale on Friday, Oct,  18, and Saturday, Oct.  19, at the Keizer Event Center. 

The sale will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday.  Paperback books are 50¢ and hard back books are $1 with a few special books individually priced. 

Books will sell for $5 a bag from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday.  Little Libraries and non-profits can get books for free after 4 p.m. on Saturday. 

There are all genres: children’s books, mysteries, romance, general fiction, and non-fiction, large books, cookbooks, CDs and DVDs.  

The proceeds of the sale help support the operation of the Keizer Community Library.