Lost in Atlantis is the theme for Homecoming 2024 at McNary High School.

The homecoming football game is against Hillsboro’s Century.

On Monday, Oct. 14, the assembled student body were introduced to the court candidates from each of the four classes.

The king and queen will be announced and crowned during halftime at Friday’s game.



Sophomore Homecoming Court candidates

from left to right: Peyton Bays, Sierra Hill, Mars Cobos, Tiffany Woods



Junior Homecoming Court candidates :

From left to right: Hailey Banker, Hayden Claypool, Jordyn Cortez, Josie Wampler



Senior Homecoming Court candidates, top row from left: Cameron Harrington, Daniel Cooper, Noah Peters

Bottom row from left: Maya Waldron, Emery Love, Lindsay Brown, Alisandra Bucio, Lillian Umphress