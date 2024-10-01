McNary Soccer, NEWS, Sports

Boys tank Sprague 6-0 in soccer

The McNary boys soccer rolled over the Sprague Olympians by a score of 6-0 in an at home game on Friday, Sept. 27.

 Derick Cuello (#11) taking a shot on goal against the Sprague Olympians.
STEVE SCHNURBUSCH for the Keizertimes
JR Flores (#7) taking a shot on goal.
STEVE SCHNURBUSCH for the Keizertimes
