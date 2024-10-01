McNary Soccer, NEWS, Sports Boys tank Sprague 6-0 in soccer by [email protected] on October 1, 2024 [email protected] Author More in McNary Soccer: Boys soccer inches above 0.5 September 26, 2024 Lady Celts soccer fall to Tualatin, 1-4 September 26, 2024 Celtic boys soccer wins over Lincoln Cardinal, 1-0 September 20, 2024 The McNary boys soccer rolled over the Sprague Olympians by a score of 6-0 in an at home game on Friday, Sept. 27. Derick Cuello (#11) taking a shot on goal against the Sprague Olympians. STEVE SCHNURBUSCH for the Keizertimes JR Flores (#7) taking a shot on goal.STEVE SCHNURBUSCH for the Keizertimes Derick Cuello (#11) taking a shot on goal. STEVE SCHNURBUSCH for the Keizertimes