Wood in spotlight at KAA Oct. show

The October show at the Keizer Art Association’s Enid Joy Mount Gallery is Art Found in Wood.



The hosted show will feature art carved or burned into wood by the members of the Capitol Woodcarvers.

The show runs from Oct. 3 to Nov. 5 at the gallery on the second floor of the Keizer Cultural Center at 980 Chemawa Rd. NE. There is a lift for those unable to navigate stairs.

An artist reception and awards ceremony will be held in the gallery from 2 to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 5.

For more information: https://keizerarts.com/.