Husseman resigns from city council

ByLYNDON ZAITZ Of the Keizertimes

Robert Husseman

Keizer City Councilor Robert Husseman, citing health issues, has resigned his seat.

He announced his resignation with “immediate effect” on Thursday, Aug. 29. Husseman cited health issues in his family that will take him out of the country for long periods.

Husseman said he called Mayor Cathy Clark to tell her of his resignation. He submitted his official resignation to city officials on Friday, Aug. 30.

Husseman was elected in 2022. He recently left Nike to join a computer chip manufacturing company.

He said he “absolutely” found serving on the council a rewarding experience.

“Every council meeting is an opportunity to help the city and all its residents evolve toward the highest ideals we ascribe to a community,” he said.

He said only a councilor’s imagination limits what can be achieved.

His proudest achievements during his 20 months as a councilor include bringing people onto city committees who may not have volunteered otherwise.

“The work they produced for this city is important and transformational,” he said.

Husseman is also proud of the rapid-response flashing beacon on North Lockhaven Drive near McNary High and Keizer Elementary schools.

“That’s been a community need for years,” he said “I’m proud to have been part of the solution.”

Despite the rewarding experience as a councilor, there were frustrations for Husseman.. He cited the amount of work that occurs outside of public meetings.

“Early on in my tenure, I was admonished by one of the councilors for asking too many questions in council meetings,” he said. “Upon reflection, I stand by my volume of questions. There is more to do within the context of the city than (the) council gets to on a regular basis.”

He said he would like to see more remote operation and voting.

“People who work full-time, or work two jobs, with less-than-flexible schedules are effectively left out of the decision-making process at the present moment,” he said.

Hussman learned that he was up to the role as a city councilor.

“I was able to practice politics that were true to myself, my beliefs, my policy preferences and the community” he said.

Husseman would like to see increased transparency to alleviate any friction between councilors.

“The more public comment that exists around points of controversy, the better the council will be as a body to bridge those gaps,” he explained.

His position was declared vacant by the city council at its Sept. 3 meeting. The council will then set a timeline to appoint his successor. The council is seeking to have applicant interviews and a vote at the Dec. 2 session.

The city will issue a press release inviting members of the community, who meet the qualifications to submit a letter of interest.

Keizer’s charter calls for the vacancy to be filled within 45 days.

Invited candidates will be asked to make a five-minute presentation before the city council. The candidate getting the most voters among the six councilors will win the appointment and serve out the remainder of Husseman’s term, set to expire in January 2027.