Council takes action on wide array of issues

The Keizer City Council faced a full agenda at their Tuesday, Sept. 3 meeting that ran for more than four hours.

The council addressed committee appointments, established Keizer Parks regulations, the municipal court, PERS, turf field user fees and a grant agreement.

Before discussing ordinances and resolutions, Mayor Cathy Clark proclaimed Sept. 17-23 as Constitution Week in Keizer. Accepting the proclamation were Ruby Pantalone, Virgnia Lange and Lori Zavala. of the Daughters of the American Revolution.

The council accepted the resignation of Robert Husseman from the body. They set Dec. 2 as the date for the council to interview and vote on his successor.

The council approved the recommendations of the Volunteer Coordinating Committee for appointments to city committees:

Becka Brisbin to position #2 of the Keizer Public Art Commission for a term expiring June, 2026; Kim Steen to position #3 of the Keizer Public Art Commission for a term expiring June, 2027; Jill Gust to position #7 of the Parks and Recreation Advisory Board for a term ending December, 2024; Susan London to position #6 on the Budget Committee for a term ending August, 2027; Jonathan Thompson to position #7 of the Budget Committee for a term ending August, 2027; Lindsey King to position #6 of the Planning Commission for a term expiring September 2027, and Frank Hostler to position #7 of the Planning Commission for a term expiring September, 2027.

Ma’Layah Latty-Farrar (see Page XX) to the City Council as a Youth Councilor for the 2024-25 school year. Latty-Farrar took her seat on the dais after the vote to approve appointments.

A new Keizer Parks regulations ordinance was passed. The main policy issues revolved around the new artificial turf fields at Keizer Rapids Park. The topic of how late the fields can be used has been discussed by the Keizer Parks and Recreation Advisory Board. Once a management team takes over operation and maintenance of the turf fields, decisions will be made on what time to dim the field lights. Consensus is for lights to be dimmed at 9 p.m., with facilities closed for use by 9:30 p.m. a second issue regards when the fields may be open for play when not scheduled or reserved.

City manager Adam Brown was authorized to sign a settlement agreement and release of claims with former Tier 1 and Tier 2 employees.

PERS is requiring agreements in order for PERS to reopen certain accounts to resolve the reporting by including the employer 457 deferred compensation contribution as subject salary.

Earlier this year, the Keizer Police Department applied for funding from the Oregon Organized

Retail Theft Grant Program to aid in implementing and augmenting the department’s

investigative tools to combat Organized Retail Theft in Keizer.

The Oregon Criminal Justice Commission awarded $167,924 to the Keizer Police to fund:

Two undercover police vehicles, two complete remote surveillance camera systems and personnel funding for Organized Retail Theft saturation and enforcement operations.

The public can view Monday’s city council meeting at keizertv.com/city-council-9-3-2024.