New youth councilor takes her seat



Ma’Layah Latty-Farrar in the Robert L. Simon Council Chambers at Keizer Civic Center.

PHOTO/Lyndon Zaitz of the Keizertimes

By LYNDON ZAITZ of the Keizertimes

Ma’Layah Latty-Farrar, a senior at McNary High School was appointed as the youth councilor for the Keizer City Council on Tuesday, Sept. 3.

Her tenure runs to June, 2025.

At the encouragement of Laura Reid, a McNary teacher and a city councilor, Latty-Farrar, applied for the position and was recommended by the Volunteer Coordinating Committee.

Latty-Farrar is involved with mathematics and theatre arts at McNary.

She said her personal motto is “Never don’t try.”

At home, the new youth councilor has two younger sisters and two older brothers.

The best thing about Keizer, she said, was how green the city is.

She applied for the youth councilor position, in part, to discover “what community really means.”