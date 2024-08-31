Blast Camp draws hundreds to Civic Center

The Keizer Police Departments’ Blast Camp 2024 drew hundreds of people to Chalmers Jones Park at the Keizer Civic Center campus on Saturday, Aug. 31.

Attendees were fed free hamburgers, grilled by volunteers, chips and beverages.

Kids were presented with an obstacle course, a make-your-own keychain station, a self defense class, presented by Carson Clews and his staff from Keizer Empower ATA. Everyone was invited to experience a SWAT vehicle from Salem Police and demonstrations from Marion County Search and Rescue.

Small kids enjoyed the splash fountain at the park. Temperatures hovered in the 80s for the event that ran from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

City officials were in attendance. Keizer Police Chief Andrew Copeland strolled through the event grounds, meeting and greeting kids and their families.

The walk way around the Chalmbers Jones Park splash foundation was lined with booths of governmental and non-profit organizations for Blast Camp 2024.

Chief Andrew Copeland visits with Charise and Jason Conwell along with son Paxton.

Enjoying lunch at Blast Camp were (from left) Aurora Schroeder, Mary Schroeder and Pam Obershaw.

Salem Police displayed their SWAT vehicle, that the public could exploe.

Joey Boersma of Marion County Search and Rescue was on hand to esxplain what and how the group does what it does.

The splash fountain at Chamblers Jones Park was inviting to kids in the summer heat.