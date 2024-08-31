Blast Camp draws hundreds to Civic Center

The Keizer Police Departments’ Blast Camp 2024 drew hundreds of people to Chalmers Jones Park at the Keizer Civic Center campus on Saturday, Aug. 31.
Attendees were fed free hamburgers, grilled by volunteers, chips and beverages.
Kids were presented with an obstacle course, a make-your-own keychain station, a self defense class, presented by Carson Clews and his staff from Keizer Empower ATA. Everyone was invited to experience a SWAT vehicle from Salem Police and demonstrations from Marion County Search and Rescue.
Small kids enjoyed the splash fountain at the park. Temperatures hovered in the 80s for the event that ran from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
City officials were in attendance. Keizer Police Chief Andrew Copeland strolled through the event grounds, meeting and greeting kids and their families.