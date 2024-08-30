City Council Meeting Agenda

The City of Keizer is committed to providing equal access to all public meetings and information per the requirements of the ADA and Oregon Revised Statutes (ORS). The Keizer Civic Center is wheelchair accessible. If you require any service such as language translation or other interpretive services that furthers your inclusivity to participate, please contact the Office of the City Recorder at least 48 business hours prior to the meeting by email at [email protected] or phone at (503)390-3700 or (503)856-3412. To provide oral comments via electronic means, please contact the City Recorder’s Office no later than 2:00 p.m. on the day of the meeting. Most regular City Council meetings are streamed live through www.KeizerTV.com and cable-cast on Comcast Channel 23 within the Keizer City limits. Thank you for your interest in the City of Keizer.

AGENDA

KEIZER CITY COUNCIL REGULAR SESSION

Tuesday, September 3, 2024

7:00 PM

Robert L. Simon Council Chambers

Keizer, Oregon

CALL TO ORDER ROLL CALL FLAG SALUTE SPECIAL ORDERS OF BUSINESS

a. Proclamation – National Hispanic Heritage Month

b. Proclamation – Constitution Week COMMITTEE REPORTS

a. Volunteer Coordinating Committee Recommendations for Appointments – Keizer Public Arts Commission, Parks and Recreation Advisory Board, Budget Committee, Planning Commission and Youth Councilor. PUBLIC COMMENTS

This time is provided for citizens to address the Council on any matters other than those on the agenda scheduled for public hearing. PUBLIC HEARING ADMINISTRATIVE ACTION

a. Event Center Use Fee Waiver – Keizertimes – Candidate Debate

b. Event Center Use Fee Waiver – Soaring Heights Recovery Homes – Second Annual Vision Dinner

c. Event Center Use Fee Waiver – Marion County Re-entry Initiative Breakfast

d. ORDINANCE – Establishing Keizer Parks Regulations; Repealing Ordinance No. 2023-869

e. RESOLUTION – Authorizing the City Manager to Enter Into Agreement for Exhibition of City-Owned Property With Keizer Heritage Museum

f. RESOLUTION – Approving the Municipal Court Judge Observation Form

g. RESOLUTION – Authorizing the City Manager to Sign Settlement Agreement and Release of Claims and Authorization and Release Agreement With Current and Former Public Employee Retirement System (PERS) Tier 1 and Tier 2 Employees

h. Presentation on Artificial Turf Field Fees

i. RESOLUTION – Authorizing City Manager to Sign Criminal Justice Commission Organized Retail Theft Grant Agreement ORT-25-08 CONSENT CALENDAR

a. Approval of August 19, 2024 City Council Regular Session Minutes

b. RESOLUTION – Declaring the City’s Intent to Initiate a Street Lighting Local Improvement District (Bohlander Meadows) and Directing the City Engineer to make a Survey and file a Written Report with the City Recorder.

c. RESOLUTION – Amending the Traffic Safety/Bikeways/Pedestrian Committee; Amending Resolution No. R2012-2256; Repealing Resolution R2023-3403 OTHER BUSINESS

This time is provided to allow the Mayor, City Council members, or staff an opportunity to bring new or old matters before the Council that are not on tonight’s agenda. STAFF UPDATES COUNCIL MEMBER REPORTS AGENDA INPUT

Monday. September 9. 2024 – 6:00 p.m.

City Council and Parks and Recreation Advisory Board Joint Work Session – Parks Tour



Monday. September 16. 2024-5:30 p.m.

City Council Work Session – League of Oregon Cities 2025-2026 Legislative Priorities Discussion



Monday. September 16. 2024- 7:00 p.m.

City Council Regular Session



Monday. September 23. 2024 – 6:00 p.m.

City Council and Community Diversity Engagement Committee Joint Work Session ADJOURNMENT

City of Keizer Mission Statement

Keep City Government Costs And Services To A Minimum By Providing City Services To The Community In A Coordinated, Efficient, And Least Cost Fashion

