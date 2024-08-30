Obiturary—Carol Anne Doerfler, April 20, 1941-August 23, 2024

“Once a Jersey girl, always a Jersey girl.”

Carol was born in Newark to Jerry and Caroline Dowling on April 20, 1941.

She grew up in South Jersey, Northern Virginia and on the shore at Point Pleasant where she was a valued employee of Jenkinson’s on the boardwalk – specializing in cotton candy and salt water taffy.

She was a graduate of Brick High School and the Somerset Hospital School of Nursing.

In 1962 in the midst of the Cuban Crisis, she married Martin Doerfler and a few months later moved west to Oregon.

She began her nursing career at Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore – pediatric burn unit – and ended it in 2000 after six years at Josephine General in Grants Pass and 30 at Salem Hospital, the last 20 as nurse manager of the Post Anesthesia Care Unit.

Post nursing, Carol became a tireless community activist. She was a past president of the West Keizer Neighborhood Association and a founding member of Keizer Forward.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her beloved Uncle Joe and Aunt Florence and by several spoiled dogs and cats.

She is survived by her husband Martin, brother Garret Dowling of Bricktown NJ, her niece Shannan Dowling of Morgantown NC, her daughters Lisa Walters of Keizer, Marni Doerfler of Forest Grove and her son Geoff Doerfler (Sheri) of Clackamas. Her cherished grandchildren – the Camp Runamuck Crew – are Aaron Walters, Meghan Doerfler, Natalie Doerfler, Katie Walters, Adam Schweitzer, and Ozilline Doerfler Schweitzer.

Carol died August 23, 2024 after a long and courageous battle with esophageal cancer. Her family wishes to thank Dr. Bud Pierce and the staff of amazing nurses at Oregon Oncology for their boundless humanity.

In lieu of flowers (our cat eats them) Carol would most appreciate a donation in her name to the Progressive cause or Democratic candidate of your choice.

Arrangements by Virgil T. Golden Funeral Services. Memorial Mass September 10 at 11am at St. Edward Catholic Church in Keizer.