KAA’s Black, White and Gray show opens Sept. 5

Bill Thompson’s Grandad won Best of Show at the 2023 Black, White and Gray show.

Traditionally held in November, the Keizer Art Association’s Black White and Gray show will open on Thursday, Sept. 6 and run through Tuesday, Oct. 1.

One of the art association’s most popular shows, all of the entries in the five categories must be completed in white, black and/or gray.

The categories are 2D, 3D, photography, Digital and youth art (for ages 4-14.)

The awards ceremony and artists’ reception will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 7, in the association’s classroom next to the Enid Joy Mount Gallery on the second floor of the Keizer Cultural Center art 980 Chemawa Rd. NE. There is a lift for those unable to navigate the center’s stairs.

For more information: https://keizerarts.com/.