KAA’s Black, White and Gray show opens Sept. 5

Traditionally held in November, the Keizer Art Association’s Black White and Gray show will open on Thursday, Sept. 6 and run through Tuesday, Oct. 1.
One of the art association’s most popular shows, all of the entries in the five categories must be completed in white, black and/or gray.
The categories are 2D, 3D, photography, Digital and youth art (for ages 4-14.)
The awards ceremony and artists’ reception will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 7, in the association’s classroom next to the Enid Joy Mount Gallery on the second floor of the Keizer Cultural Center art 980 Chemawa Rd. NE. There is a lift for those unable to navigate the center’s stairs.
For more information: https://keizerarts.com/.