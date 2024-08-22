Operational rules for the Keizer Rapids Turf fields

Several of the stadium lights which will illuminate the turf fields at Keizer Rapids Park.

Keizer residents would have night use of new turf fields at Keizer Rapids Park under new policies approved recently by a city board.

The Keizer Parks and Recreation Board voted for the new hours on Aug. 13. The recommendation now goes to the Keizer City Council.

Currently, Keizer’s park ordinances do not take into account additional amenities such as the five stadium lights newly placed on the turf field boundary.

Due to refurbishing the park with turf and lights, city officials were prompted to review rules for use of the park.

The Parks and Recreation board recommended the following in regards to operational rules.

If there is no scheduled event, the lights will be turned off at dusk each day, but for scheduled night events, the lights will be dimmed at 9 p.m. and turned fully off at 9:30 p.m.

Extended hours of operation for the turf field and lights will be on Monday to Saturday with Sunday maintaining normal closing hours which is 8:30 p.m.

