City advances deal to sell land to Canadian firm

The Keizer City Council is moving ahead to give a Canadian power company Cordelio an option to buy nearly seven acres north of the Bonneville Power Administration station in Keizer.

The potential deal first must go through a public hearing.

Under the option deal approved by the council on Monday, Aug. 19, the power company would pay $125,000 over five years, giving it time to evaluate a renewable energy project.

The company could then go ahead with a full purchase and pay a total of $872,500 for the acreage, which is on Tepper Lane.

Provided the environmental checks go well after the five years, Cordelio would then move onto building the power storage facility, according to the staff report.

The land was valued at $610,000 in 2021, according to the staff report.

