COMMUNITY

Jami Proulx golf tournament benefits anti-drinking group

by on

More in COMMUNITY:

  • The team from Vision Mortgage group.
  • A team from G&S Machine competing.
  • Players enjoying the good golfing weather while posing.
  • The second G&S Machine group.
  • Lining up the shot.
  • FORE!
  • One team on the back nine of the course. This hole had a contest to get the ball onto the green.
  • Chamber of Commerce leaders Jill Gust and Corri Falardeau with Jane Lowery of Willamette Valley Bank.
  • A happy group on their way to the next hole.
  • A representative from SERVPRO.
  • A list of all the teams that competed at the event.
  • The booth from SMI at the event.
  • The booth set up up Fitzpatrick Painting and Construction.
  • The booth from OnPoint Credit Union.

Twenty-three teams came together for the Jami Proulx golf  tournament held at the McNary Golf Club on Friday, Aug. 16. It was a fundraiser for Mothers Against Drunk Driving.

The winning team came from GT Landscapes with an overall score of 46.

Prizes included a $50 check and a free round of golf at the club.

Contact Quinn Stoddard
[email protected] or 503-390-1051

SUBSCRIBE TO GET KEIZER NEWS — We report on your community with care, depth, fairness, and accuracy. Get local news that matters to you. Subscribe today to get our daily newsletters and more

Facebook_Logo
twitter
instagram
I want to subscribe!