Jami Proulx golf tournament benefits anti-drinking group

The team from Vision Mortgage group.

A team from G&S Machine competing.

Players enjoying the good golfing weather while posing.

The second G&S Machine group.

Lining up the shot.

FORE!

One team on the back nine of the course. This hole had a contest to get the ball onto the green.

Chamber of Commerce leaders Jill Gust and Corri Falardeau with Jane Lowery of Willamette Valley Bank.

A happy group on their way to the next hole.

A representative from SERVPRO.

A list of all the teams that competed at the event.

The booth from SMI at the event.

The booth set up up Fitzpatrick Painting and Construction.

The booth from OnPoint Credit Union.

Twenty-three teams came together for the Jami Proulx golf tournament held at the McNary Golf Club on Friday, Aug. 16. It was a fundraiser for Mothers Against Drunk Driving.

The winning team came from GT Landscapes with an overall score of 46.

Prizes included a $50 check and a free round of golf at the club.

