Jami Proulx golf tournament benefits anti-drinking group

Twenty-three teams came together for the Jami Proulx golf tournament held at the McNary Golf Club on Friday, Aug. 16. It was a fundraiser for Mothers Against Drunk Driving.
The winning team came from GT Landscapes with an overall score of 46.
Prizes included a $50 check and a free round of golf at the club.
