Carol Doerfler honored by friends at Council meeting

Representatives of the West Keizer Neighborhood Association (WKNA) attended the Aug. 5 city council meeting to honor long-time west Keizer volunteer Carol Doerfler.

Doerfler, who was not able to attend the meeting, has been a board member and officer with WKNA dating to 2011.

Speakers told of her achievements including spearheading the project for a walking path aside Delight Avenue, from Cummings Elementary School north to Chemawa Road N., the installation of a speed table on Cummings Lane and the speed sign on Shoreline Drive.

Association president Rhonda Rich was joined by Carolyn Homan, Kris Adams and Carol Phipps.

Adams said, “She’s a dynamo. She is kind and thoughtful.”