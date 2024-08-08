National Night Out 2024

Keizer neigborhoods saw 29 National Night Out gatherings Tuesday, Aug. 6.
The gatherings were large and small, but all with the same intent: neighbors meeting neighbors and strengthen the community against crime.
Public officials including the mayor, city councilors, Keizer Fire District firefighters and EMTs and officers from Keizer Police, traveled around the city, dropping in as many gatherings as they could.
A party on Newberg Drive attracted many neighbors. The National Night Out gathering, hosted for more than 15 years by Les Chapman, will be the last attended by Chapman. Though in attendance, the Newberg party was hosted by Chapman’s daughter, Trish Crenshaw and others.
A popular visitor was Baxter, a neighborhood Saint Bernard, owned by Sheba Dawn Wardell, a long-time resident of Newberg Drive.
Inland Shores was the site of a lively block party, hosted by Kathy Verboort. The party featured a bounce water slide, which kept some of the younger attendees occupied and cool.
At a southeast Keizer gathering at Ben Miller Family Park featured a portable bowling lane donated by The Rec, which kept Gabriel Anaya busy.
National Night Out originated in 1970 and has been held the first Tuesday of each August. The event is meant to foster community-building, promoting police partnerships and neighbor relations.