National Night Out 2024

Keizer neigborhoods saw 29 National Night Out gatherings Tuesday, Aug. 6.

The gatherings were large and small, but all with the same intent: neighbors meeting neighbors and strengthen the community against crime.

Public officials including the mayor, city councilors, Keizer Fire District firefighters and EMTs and officers from Keizer Police, traveled around the city, dropping in as many gatherings as they could.

A party on Newberg Drive attracted many neighbors. The National Night Out gathering, hosted for more than 15 years by Les Chapman, will be the last attended by Chapman. Though in attendance, the Newberg party was hosted by Chapman’s daughter, Trish Crenshaw and others.

A popular visitor was Baxter, a neighborhood Saint Bernard, owned by Sheba Dawn Wardell, a long-time resident of Newberg Drive.

Inland Shores was the site of a lively block party, hosted by Kathy Verboort. The party featured a bounce water slide, which kept some of the younger attendees occupied and cool.

At a southeast Keizer gathering at Ben Miller Family Park featured a portable bowling lane donated by The Rec, which kept Gabriel Anaya busy.

National Night Out originated in 1970 and has been held the first Tuesday of each August. The event is meant to foster community-building, promoting police partnerships and neighbor relations.

At the Hasbrook Drive party, Abel Arrevalo, age 5, plays hoops with Jaxon Yerena, 2.

At Ben Miller Family Park, Gabriel Gilbert tries his hand at bowling, on a portable lane provided by The Rec.

On Newberg Drive, Les Chapman, who has hosted a National Night Out party at his house for 16 years, relaxes with (back, from left) Trish Crenshaw, Judy Bliss and Gayle Smith.

Keizer Police Office Jeremy Darst visits with Isaiha and Isabella Patterson, at a party at Inland Shores.

At Inland Shores, Gabriel Anaya rests with daughter Lina and wife Nhu.

Ron Peters-Berkley attends the Hasbrook Drive event.