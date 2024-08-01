Keizer’s police stories

Patrol Division

July 20-21–Keizer officers received a call about a stolen dump trailer seen at a residence undergoing construction.

Officers responded to a trespass call in Keizer involving a heavily intoxicated man. Officers asked the man to leave multiple times but he refused. He eventually got up and tried to punch officers at the scene. Officers responded by grabbing onto the subject’s arm and taking him to the ground.

He was arrested and transported to the Marion County Jail.

Keizer officers responded to a call regarding a fire in the kitchen of the Kottek family. After going out they returned to heavy smoke coming from the interior of their house. They had been out of the house for several hours and did not know what started the fire.

A male was reportedly throwing large rocks into traffic in the area of Washman Car Wash, located at 4235 River Rd. N.

When officers arrived they determined the male was throwing the rocks at his own vehicle.

The subject said he was upset. He was advised not to throw large rocks at his car when River Road was his backstop.

July 24–Officers investigated a domestic disturbance call near Arcade Avenue NE which resulted in an arrest of a male who had allegedly assaulted his wife.

Keizer detectives are currently investigating the case. Keizer officers handled additional domestic disturbances on the night of Thursday, July 25, all of which were deemed non-criminal.

An individual reported being attacked in the alleyway behind John’s Chinese, located on River Road N. in what was described as a rape attempt. Officers searched the area utilizing a K9 and drone but were unable to locate anyone in the area.

On Wednesday afternoon, Keizer officers responded to a report of a motor vehicle crash that resulted in a DUII arrest. While this investigation was underway, a driving complaint was received about another, unrelated driver. Officers also located that vehicle with another DUII arrest as the result.

Keizer officers located a possible stolen motorcycle with a switched license plate.

After an investigation, the owner of the bike was taken to jail on charges of unlawful use of a vehicle and possession of stolen property. The bike is believed to have been involved in a recent vehicle elude attempt of Keizer officers.

July 26–Officer Jesse White successfully graduated from the Department of Public Safety Standards and Training (DPSST) Basic Police Academy, a 16-week, 640 hour, full-time, residential program.

He will be back at the department and resuming his field training process next week.

Criminal Investigation Division

July 20–Keizer detectives Det. Lathrop followed up on the US Bank robbery that occurred several weeks ago, as the suspect was located by Woodburn PD, and a firearm was recovered. Det. Lathrop will be working with the Marion County District Attorney’s Office to charge the suspect in the Keizer PD case.

July 25–A murder trial regarding a 2011 murder case required testimony from several Keizer PD officers including Detectives Anderson and Lathrop and Chief Copeland, concluded with a guilty verdict returned by the jury.

Community Response Unit

July 25–Keizer detectives applied for and were granted search warrants by the Marion County Circuit Court for a residence and vehicle as part of an investigation into unlawful use of firearms.

The investigation involved a male suspect involved in an alleged shooting incident sev- eral few months ago. With assistance from Detective McCowan of CRU, CID Detectives Farrens, Renfro, Hans, and Sgt. Avetisyan, as well as Officers Smith and Johnson, the warrants were executed in the early morning hours of Thursday, July 25th. Keizer PD officers completed the investigation after Salem Police SWAT team conducted an operation at the location and took the suspect into custody.

Traffic Safety Unit

Keizer officers responded to several hit-and-run reports. One was solved the next day as officers recognized the type of vehicle based on the description and video obtained during the investigation. The suspect’s vehicle had damage consistent with the report.

The driver of the vehicle admitted to the crime and was subsequently arrested for failure to perform the duties of a driver and cited for driving uninsured.

Property and Evidence Unit

July 20-26–Property and Evidence Specialist Amanda Hague completed a major project: preparing and copying evidence documents needed for a civil forfeiture case. Also, this week, Specialist Alejandra Gallegos utilized her bilingual skills by assisting detectives with a child abuse investigation involving Spanish-speaking Keizer individuals.

