Wildfires causing smoky, unhealthy conditions in much of Oregon

Wildfires burning across much of the western U.S. and Canada are causing smoke to stretch across parts of central, eastern and southern Oregon.

In response, the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality issued an air quality alert Monday for Deschutes, Grant, Harney, Jefferson, Klamath, Lake and Malheur counties. Agency officials also expect intermittent smoke in Crook, eastern Douglas, eastern Lane, Jackson and Wallowa counties.

Protect yourself

Check the Air Quality Index for the latest conditions. Stay inside and keep windows and doors closed.

If it’s hot, run the air conditioning on recirculate or move to a cooler location. Avoid strenuous outdoor activity.

Use high-efficiency particulate air or HEPA filters in indoor ven- tilation systems or portable air purifiers.

Avoid high places outdoors

When conditions improve and the Air Quality Index becomes yellow or green in your area, open windows and doors to air out homes and buildings.

The agency said the alert will stay in effect until conditions change. A similar warning by the National Weather Service stayed in effect until last Wednesday. The service warned that the pollution could affect residents of Bend, Redmond, Sunriver, Sisters, La Pine, Brothers, John Day, Monument, Dayville, Long Creek, Seneca, Madras, Warm Springs and Culver.

The warnings mean that the air might be unhealthy, potentially causing burning eyes and runny noses and aggravating heart, lung and other medical conditions.

People most at risk include infants and young children, people with heart or lung disease, older adults and pregnant people, DEQ said in a release.

Dozens of wildfires continue to burn in Oregon, especially in the eastern part of the state. Oregon no longer has the biggest fire in the nation—an arson attack near Chico in northern California that’s spread to 368,000 acres by Monday is now the largest—but Oregon’s Durkee Fire in Baker and Malheur counties remains a threat. It has blackened nearly 289,000 acres and is nearly 50% contained, which means firefighters have stopped the growth on half of the perimeter.

Other big fires include the Battle Mountain complex, which has burned more than 172,000 acres west of Ukiah in Umatilla Country and is 8% contained; the Falls Fire northwest of Burns, which has scorched more than

142,000 acres and is nearly 70% contained; and the Lone Rock Fire southeast of Condon, which has spread over 137,000 acres and is nearly 80% contained.

Firefighters have been helped by cooler temperatures and higher humidity in recent days. The Northwest Interagency Coordination Center, which coordinates fire resources, said a cold front was crossing the region on Monday with rain primarily in northwest Oregon and western Washington and breezy winds and spotty rain east of the Cascades. Temperatures are expected to warm up later this week and last through this weekend, bringing a renewed fire threat.

The Oregon Department of Environmental Quality advised residents in areas affected by wildfire smoke to stay inside, if possible, keep windows closed and use air purifiers, if available. People with health conditions should be especially vigilant.

Smoke levels can change throughout the day—and night. To check current conditions, go to the Oregon Smoke Information Blog, DEQ’s Air Quality Index or download the OregonAIR app, which is free for Android and Apple smartphones.

Cloth, dust and regular surgical masks don’t filter out harmful particulates in the air. N95 masks or other masks and respirators approved by the National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health, NIOSH, can help, but they have to fit and be worn properly. Check Oregon Occupational Safety and Health’s YouTube guide on putting on a mask properly.

For more information, call 211 or go to 211info.org and search for “wildfire related clean air shelters.”

