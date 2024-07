Rich McCloud

The 2024 Summer Sounds Concert Series in the Park continue on Saturday, July 27, , at the Keizer Rotary Amphitheatre at Keizer Rapids Park.

Doors open at 5 p.m., with tjhe show starting at 6:30 p.m.

Food vendors will be on hand with the trucks; beverages will be offered by Santiam Brewing.

The next concert in the series is Wild Ir, on Saturday, Aug. 3, with opening act, Stevie’s Breakfast.